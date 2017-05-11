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All Photos/bath/floors : concrete/counters : stone

Bathroom Concrete Floors Stone Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The curving concrete tub has the same color as the floor, to appear as through it's rising out of it.
The warm and luxurious bathroom features a Toto washlet with water jets and a heated toilet seat. The large shower with timber floor slats faces a view of the garden.
The homeowner also crafted the surround of the bathtub in the master bathroom.
The bathroom counter tops are crafted from concrete, which was cast on-site and polished.
The glazed corner detail allows natural light to flood the shower in the master bathroom.
This bathroom features Idro components—including a mineral green matte lacquered vanity unit with a 10-centimeter-thick London Grey Fenix NTM top. The dark wood Core wall bars are bedecked with Gym Space components in the matte Anthracite finish. A leather strap attaches the mirror to the wall bar system.
The team used concrete roofing throughout, allowing the material history evident in the formwork and natural imperfections to come through.
An elegant floating stone sink fits in with the home’s vernacular.
Bathroom finishes are an inversion of the darker palette in the main spaces, using a white reconstituted stone counter atop a laminate cabinet, with blackbutt shelves and brass faucets.
Every detail is attended to when it comes to modern bathroom vanities, light included. But an almost indiscernible gold pendant light is all that’s needed in this bathroom that’s full of natural light.
Here is the second added bathroom.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
The bathroom
Interior-VILLA CP
The master bath features wetsyle sinks, neolith basalt counters, leicht cabinets, a cementitous floor, and a teak shower platform and bench.
Made of stained beech wood with pulls by Mockett, the bathroom vanity was custom-designed by the architects. A Caesarstone counter, Toto sink fixture, Tech Lighting mirror, and Kohler toilet and sink are surrounded by Mosa tiles.