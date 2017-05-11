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All Photos/bath/floors : concrete/counters : laminate

Bathroom Concrete Floors Laminate Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Concrete stretches across the bathroom floor into the shower, where a floor-to-ceiling window frames the great outdoors. A simple palette of concrete, plywood, and keystone white mosaic tile gives the bathroom a clean look.
The bathrooms are wrapped in raw plywood that lends organic texture, warmth and pattern to the interior.
A bathroom tucked beneath the stairway has a cavernous quality. Everything—down to the toilet and Hansgrohe AXOR faucets—has the same charcoal shade.
This bathroom features a custom-designed vanity with Kohler fixtures.
In the bathroom, even the shower is paneled in Philippine mahogany.
One of the kitchen's panel doors opens to reveal a hidden bathroom.