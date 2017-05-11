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All Photos/bath/floors : ceramic tile/walls : mosaic tile

Bathroom Ceramic Tile Floors Mosaic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

In the bathroom, the teal mosaic tile hug the curves of the walls, ceiling, and built-in shelving.
A bathroom with a corner shower.
Lisbon firm Aurora Arquitectos and local studio FURO collaborated on the renovation of an 18th-century structure in Vila Real de Santo António, a city in Portugal’s southern Algarve region.
Herringbone floor tile is consistent with the wood floors throughout the home, while a wall of mosaic tile makes an eye-catching backdrop to the vanity.
The bathroom features an alabaster and unlacquered brass Melange sconce by Kelly Wearstler.
The revamped bathroom features Ann Sacks Lume glass mosaic tile on the walls and Artistic Tile’s Belgium Blue Matte on the floor. A Restoration Hardware Varese brass-and-bronze mirror hangs above the Calacatta gold marble and unlacquered brass vanity by Kallista.
The master bathroom retains its original configuration, including a sunken shower.
The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
The bathrooms tend to feature a slightly more muted color palette, with classic square mosaic tiles in variegated colors for added texture and life on the walls and floor.
Even in the bathrooms, there are moments of bright color: a yellow faucet, a pink and yellow vanity, a yellow towel heater. The mosaic tile on the floor is of a different color than that of the walls, but together they create a pleasing backdrop for the bolder tones in the small room.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
A small bathroom project inspired by artist Piet Mondrian. Floor-to-ceiling glass tiles re-interpret Mondrian’s compositions.
The lower-level bathroom.
The patterns on the walls symbolize video game pixelation to evoke a sense of virtual reality.
The bathroom is lined in green mosaic tiles.
The master bath features a wooden bathtub imported from Scotland.
For the bathroom inside a renovated Hollywood bungalow, architect Noah Walker used a simple palette of gray and white tile, black countertops, and stainless steel fixtures. "I love minimal bathrooms with natural light, so less is more, and pay attention to the details," he advises.
The master bath is a private retreat, complete with mosaic tiles, quartz countertops, and warm wood accents. The large soaking tub is an ideal location to enjoy the Midwestern views with the changing seasons.
The simple bathroom was fitted with colored glass and black tiles, and accomodates a generous bathtub and shower.
Built-in shelves and an unframed mirror give the bathroom vanity a clean and streamlined look.
Glass elements not only allude to the ocean, but also lend a fresh look to some of the rooms. Here, Trend glass mosaic tiles brighten up the bathroom. Axor fixtures from Hansgrohe stand next to a minimalist radiator from Zehnder.
Bathroom with simple lines and color to provide a backdrop to which a child can introduce color and personal items that will change as he matures.
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom
Bunk room bathroom