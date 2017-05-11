Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/floors : ceramic tile/tubs : whirlpool

Bathroom Ceramic Tile Floors Whirlpool Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The spa-like bathroom of Casa Myhrer Hauge offers sweeping views of the surrounding landscape. Gudmundur Jonsson Arkitektkontor wanted the design to play off of nature, not encroach on it.
Bathroom
The wall without windows has a sun spotted ceramic tile dado with oak planks above it.
The toilet is hidden behind a tiled wall-partition at the foot of the tub.