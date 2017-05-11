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All Photos/bath/floors : ceramic tile/tubs : drop in

Bathroom Ceramic Tile Floors Drop In Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The architects kept the fixture layout to save on budget, swapping in a Duravit tub and toilet with lavatory fixture, tub filler and shower head and controls by DornBracht.
"Intense color immersion,
For the bathroom design, Ann was inspired by a visit to Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado years ago, where there was a tree indoors. Here, a staghorn fern hangs over the bathtub. Talavera Tile by Reeso tile in San Antonio covers the tub front and floor, and the window covering is a Pojagi-style curtain bought off Etsy.
Hexagonal penny tile ascends from floor to ceiling in the skylit primary bathroom.
Popham Design supplied the tiles in the bathrooms, were Gebhardt chose to incorporate more color.
When looking to clean your shower liners, soak them in warm water with a little bleach. Don't forget to wipe down countertops and glass mirrors.
A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
Brilliant blue tile from Classic Ceramics cascades down the wall, wraps the tub, and covers the floor in the kids' bath.
Rose stenciled her bathroom tile with a pattern from Dizzy Duck Designs on Etsy.
The pastel tiles used by Atelier Starzak Strebicki bring a calming mood to the washroom.
This bathroom, tiled in bright blue mosaic to offset the home’s limited materials and color palette, calls for a simple vanity. The sinks, toilets, and tubs are by Villeroy & Boch, while the faucets and towel rails are by Grohe and Avenir, respectively.
Porcelain floor tiles and Caesarstone countertops encompass the master bathroom, which also includes a pair of Duravit sinks and Aquabrass faucets.
Bathroom
The Main Bathroom
The simple bathroom was fitted with colored glass and black tiles, and accomodates a generous bathtub and shower.
She used cedar planks from Lowe's and stained them to match the vanity and other wood elements in the room. “We sealed the cedar planks with tung oil, and after a year it's held up wonderfully against water seepage,” says Bertolini
For a while, Goldman could not decide between free standing bathtub and a built-it, but was sold on a built-in when she saw inspiration photos of wood panelled tubs.
Glass elements not only allude to the ocean, but also lend a fresh look to some of the rooms. Here, Trend glass mosaic tiles brighten up the bathroom. Axor fixtures from Hansgrohe stand next to a minimalist radiator from Zehnder.
Replacing the old toilet with a wall-hung Duravit model continues the floating theme, which is echoed by the custom recessed magazine caddy. The room’s sole freestanding piece is a glass-sided cabinet from Restoration Hardware. The diamond-shaped tile is from the Dwell collection at Heath Ceramics.
Brigham works primarily with wood and Archuleta had recently been exploring the potential of glass fiber reinforced concrete, so those disparate but complementary materials became the main focus of the project. Together, the warm wood and the clean, minimalist concrete create a “warm and serene space, reminiscent of a spa,” says Brigham.
Master Bathroom
Kids' Bathroom
Kids' Bathroom
Bathroom A creative way of cutting costs is on display in son Nate’s bathroom, where the wall tiles are arranged in a whimsical, irregular pattern making use of slim sections of tile cut for transitions and corners. “We came up with a pattern that could incorporate random sizes so we were able to order the exact amount of tile that we needed,” Bischoff says. “It allowed us to get the most out of the tile price because there wasn’t that 20 percent that [would normally go] into the landfill.” The two-bowl sink is the Vitviken model from Ikea; it’s topped with a chrome Hansgrohe faucet and accented by Ikea’s Godmorgon medicine cabinets customized by MADE.
The focal point of the room is a glass fiber-reinforced concrete sink that weighs 460 pounds. The material is stronger then regular concrete, so the overall thickness of the sink is a mere two inches. By using GFRC, Archuleta was also able to create a more uniform surface with almost no pinholes—important both for maintaining the minimalistic appearance of the room and to avoid leaks in the areas that would be in direct contact with water. Concrete is also incorporated into the bathtub and shower bases.
The master bathroom is one of few spaces that lacks windows, but it opens onto the brilliantly daylit master bedroom.