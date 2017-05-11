Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/floors : ceramic tile/toilets : two piece

Bathroom Ceramic Tile Floors Two Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

The home’s new half-bath is tiled in Lili Tile, with a vanity sink from Wayfair, a countertop and backsplash of Silestone Quartz, a faucet from Kingston Brass and wall sconces over sink and toilet by Hinkley.
In the kids bathroom, Ceramica Vogue tile in multiple colors brings a youthful quality. Countertops are by Concrete Collaborative.
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
Quarry Pavers from Seneca Tiles cover the bathroom. All of the fixtures are from Sigma, and they were originally chrome before Grey stripped and refinished them.
A look at the principal bathroom. “A lot of new houses don’t feel like they already love their inhabitants. Being able to live in a house that my dad designed is such an amazing, warm feeling,” Lizz says.
The bathroom is clean and minimal to maintain a serene (and easy-to-clean) environment.
The climbing wax plant (Hoya Carnosa) seen in the bathroom and kitchen started as clippings from a century-old wax plant belonging to Claudia’s mother. "I like to think this plant was from the same era that the row home was being built," she adds.
Since the home had to be completely gutted, few original elements were kept. To bring character and sense of age back to the home, Claudia spent two weeks scouring the internet for a vintage toilet and sink and settled on the "perfect blush set" salvaged from a 1970s home.
The wood waterfall vanity was built by Chris’ brother, Jeremy, who used oak wood reclaimed from an old barn that was then sanded down and finished with water-based polyurethane.
The bathroom includes a faucet and sink from Kohler, shower fixtures from Brizo, and a mirror and light from Restoration Hardware. The tiles are by Ann Sacks.
A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
Black-and-white cement tile syncs with the kitchen tile, and maintains the high-contrast motif throughout. A gold faucet gussies up the old sink, and a new mirror and sconces bring in more style than the clinical versions before.
10cm x 10cm white tiles line all the bathroom walls and floors. The same tiles pop up in the kitchen.
The new master bathroom was expanded. The maroon sink was moved to a new location and has a more sculptural feel.
A combination of crisp white walls and funky floor tile lends big personality to this bathroom.
In the new bathroom, the couple chose black floor tile from Wayfair, selecting a shape similar to the kitchen tile for consistency. The marble shower tile was a Home Depot find, as was the Toto toilet.
Cement tiles feature prominently in the master bathroom, powder room, and area around the fireplace.
The bathrooms are visually and texturally divided into ceramic granite wet areas and painted dry areas.
Mullioned doors separate the vanity from the indoor shower. La Cantina Sea Foam Green doors (not pictured) connect the indoor shower to an outdoor shower.
The colored tile grout was sourced from Grout360. The tiles are from RAK Ceramics.
Sage-colored clay tiles line the shower stall in the master bath.
The aqua field tiles in the powder room echo the colors of the Pacific Ocean nearby.
The toilet was fairly new, so they left it as it.
She had a vessel sink and a Delta faucet in champagne bronze incorporated into the vintage dresser.
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom
Master Bathroom