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All Photos/bath/floors : ceramic tile/sinks : vessel

Bathroom Ceramic Tile Floors Vessel Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Centura matchstick tile in bone matte pair with Azul Baia porcelain mosaic accents against Benjamin Moore Titanic Rose walls, creating an unexpectedly joyful bathroom.
The main bathroom walls and shower are clad in tile, and illuminated with a clerestory window.
In the newly expanded bathroom, large panel tiles, custom cabinetry and a polished cement sink by Mallorcan company Huguet – a favorite of Aretio’s – exude a joyful contemporary Mediterranean feel.
Hexagonal penny tile ascends from floor to ceiling in the skylit primary bathroom.
The use of green mosaic tiles in the bathroom is a "polite homage" to the balcony's original green mosaic floor tiles.
A neon green faucet pops against the softer-shaded tiles and cabinets.
A bathroom with a corner shower.
The multidisciplinary team at State of Kin, a Perth-based design studio, wanted to create a uniquely Australian home, one that incorporated a variety of both multicultural and local sources. The idea of such a mix, says director Ari Salomone, "is quite true to the Australian vernacular." <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">When choosing what shades would go into the home's color palette, the design team drew heavily on the Western Australian landscape. "We looked to the Pindan red dirt of the Northwest, the luminous white beaches, the dusty eucalyptus greens,
The main bathroom, with a prominently placed soaking tub, is a restorative haven within the home. "My favorite part [of the home] is the bathtub, which has a clerestory window of the downtown skyline, and another window that looks out to see the Hollywood sign in the distance," shares Melanie. The luminous space features ceramic floor tile from Ceramic Technics in Ecco Mineral Stone 2.0, Wilsonart quartz counters in Rio Upano, and a white LED sconce by StudioM. The white oak vanity was custom designed by OPEN For Humans.
"Kasey and Nick brought their own voice through some of the specific interior finishes, such as the flooring in the mudroom and the wonderful wallpaper in the kids’ bathroom," explains Hutchison.
One of the home's bathrooms features wallpaper from Etsy retailer AwallonDesign.
Grey describes the patina process for the faucet and shower fixtures: “You get unfinished or un-lacquered brass, and then you boil vinegar and dip them in there. Then I put it in a bag with an egg and let it sit out for a couple of weeks. Then I opened it up, which was pretty disgusting, but it did the trick.”
Vintage furniture used as a bath vanities saved on the budget.
The downstairs bathroom features blue tiles. As the color orange is used on the main living floor, the color blue is found throughout the basement level. "It has something to do with the nearby bay and that by going down you are taking a journey under the water," explains Edgar.
The bathroom has a richly textured material palette, including a copper towel rack, natural stone basin, and white ceramic tiles. The painting reflected in the mirror depicts draumstafir, magical Nordic staves.
The master bedroom has an ensuite, which was updated during the renovation. The pale green tiles are Dandelion by Swedish designers Claesson Koivisto Rune for Marrakech Design.
The high window brings in light and views of nature without sacrificing privacy.
The walls and floor are covered in large-format Cerbis Ceramics Frammenti tile. The upper walls have a Wall2Floor Render finish from Adelaide Custom Coatings. The blackbutt vanity by Timberwolf Design sports a Studio Bagno Silo Nucrete basin concrete sink.
A custom arch mirror in brass from Pop & Scott makes an eye-catching statement in the new bathroom. “The introduction of a curve was very important to break up all the lines and soften the bathroom space,” says Harry.
The home was designed with future accessibility in mind. The spacious shower has a grab rail, and the home is laid out over a single story for easy access.
The custom bathroom sink is cast from concrete, echoing the use of concrete on the countertops in the kitchen and living area.
In the bathroom, a custom-designed oak vanity extends into the large, penny-tiled shower.
The small bathroom on the mezzanine uses the same material palette as the kitchen.
A peek inside the blue powder room, off to the side of the service area.
A look inside the black ensuite bathroom on the ground floor.
Ceramists at locally based Glost Studios created bathroom basins to match the custom color palette.
Like the rest of the home, the bathrooms have been completely remodeled and feature all-new fixtures and finishes. Wide subway tiles climb all the way up the wall in the shower.
Sommer and Costello combined Derengge Two-Handle Faucets in matte black with the Lucent Light Shop Vortice Sconce over CB2 mirrors.
A glimpse into the master bath covered in tile by Heath Ceramics.
SECOND FLOOR - MASTER BATHROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
In the master bath, a West Elm dresser was converted into a double vanity.
Rugged concrete stone by Caesarstone forms the bathroom counter and sinks, and hovers over the soaking tub.
Brilliant blue tile from Classic Ceramics cascades down the wall, wraps the tub, and covers the floor in the kids' bath.
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
Bathroom
The suburban home sticks to a neutral, soothing color palette, but experiments with prints and textures.
The patterns on the walls symbolize video game pixelation to evoke a sense of virtual reality.
A simple bathroom vanity.
The new master bathroom was expanded. The maroon sink was moved to a new location and has a more sculptural feel.
"Great hotels have stories that go beyond providing a bed for the night—they offer moments of discovery, unexpected adventures, encounters to be savored and retold," says The Calile Hotel, and we wholeheartedly agree. Careful consideration has been put into every detail of this pastel-hued oasis in the middle of Brisbane. Allow your mind to wander as you relax by the pool, lounge at the hotel bar, or simply enjoy the impeccably-designed interior spaces.
The bathroom in guest room 3
The coral-hued bathroom features a custom vanity designed by CaSA, a Green 42 vessel sink by Catalano, a LEAF faucet by Bruma, and grey ceramic floor tile by Ceramica Vogue.
The home's bathroom, at the center of the paneled “box” is a soft, private, and relaxing respite.
The bathroom stucco ceiling has a surface that’s much more pleasing and varied than the standard dropped bathroom ceilings seen in most Stockholm homes.
Re-thinking the typical separation of spaces, the master bath is open to the master bedroom, separated by a partition wall and textured glazing. Contemporary closet solutions flank the other side.
The ensuite master bath features a freestanding tub, and more floor-to-ceiling glazing affords lush views across the gardens.
The stone-hued palette makes its way into the powder room where minimalist style is matched with luxurious textiles from Creative Women and silver finishings. A Pottery Barn vanity offers a foundation for a Dornbracht faucet and Grown Alchemist soap.
SomerTile silk penny round mosaic floor tiles.
The bathroom features clean, modern finishes.
The bathroom has two glass walls with frosted and transparent glass to allow light to filter in from the windowed area. Colored grout and yellow drawers and hardware bring bright colors into the space.
The colorful and playful material palette reflects the owner's personality and the beachside locale. The floor tiles are from Ann Sacks.
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