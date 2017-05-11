Bathroom Ceramic Tile Floors Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

All Photos/bath/floors : ceramic tile/sinks : drop in

The bookshelf separating the bedroom and bathroom is the "Icon" system from "Sollos" by Brazilian designer Jader Almeida.
The sleek and moody new powder room is lined from floor to ceiling with handmade, metallic black tiles from Heath Ceramics and features a floating custom console of slightly pink Rosa Aurora stone and a smoke mirror. In juxtaposition, the new cloak room across from the bathroom has powdery pink lacquer built-ins, integrated LED lighting, and flamingo wallpaper.
For the bathroom, Puyana laid two tones of gray tiles in diagonal stripes, bringing something unexpected to an otherwise pedestrian material.
A standalone soaking tub offers respite at the end of a long day.
“For the master bathroom, I wanted to create a spa-like retreat for my husband and I. We chose classic finishes with gray herringbone floor tile, white subway tile for the walls, and chrome fixtures and hardware. We also took down a wall that separated the toilet and shower from the sink area and it made the bathroom feel twice as large.”
The couple turned a third bedroom into an en suite master bath by knocking down the walls between the two rooms, re-framing and building new walls, and adding plumbing and electrical.
Rose stenciled her bathroom tile with a pattern from Dizzy Duck Designs on Etsy.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
Spa-like bathrooms are the ideal place for a little R&R.
Barker mixed inexpensive subway tiles with an expensive marble slab in the master bathroom. The mix of high and low pieces defines the style of this home.
The master bath also received a new materials palette, including tile from Mosaic House, lights from Apparatus and Workstead, and tadelakt plaster walls and ceiling, which the designers say "feel simultaneously consistent with other home elements, yet fresh and forward."
The walls feature Quebec Hexagone Series Arctic White tiles, while the bathroom floors are lined with Hexagone Verona White. The cabinet is built from Baltic birch plywood.
The bathroom is outfitted with a Nature's Head composting toilet, stainless steel sink, and custom cabinets. The countertop and curved wall are built from cedar. The LED lighting strips add a modern touch.
Grey marble, white wood, black metal and glass doors, along with brass accents, creates a contemporary and calming master bathroom.
A combination of crisp white walls and funky floor tile lends big personality to this bathroom.
The renovation added just 500 square feet, but the family went from two bedrooms and three bathrooms to five bedrooms and three and a half baths.
Cement tiles feature prominently in the master bathroom, powder room, and area around the fireplace.
The pastel tiles used by Atelier Starzak Strebicki bring a calming mood to the washroom.
The bathrooms are visually and texturally divided into ceramic granite wet areas and painted dry areas.
Porcelain floor tiles and Caesarstone countertops encompass the master bathroom, which also includes a pair of Duravit sinks and Aquabrass faucets.
Hexagonal tiles for a masculine bathroom
Bathroom
The fourth-floor hall bathroom has double faucets over a large trough sink, a custom vanity, and black penny-round tiled floors. A pocket door separates the sink area from the tub and toilet.
Luxury finishes in the bathroom include heated floors, Flos lights, Moen fixtures, and graphic tiles from Anne Saks.
The aqua field tiles in the powder room echo the colors of the Pacific Ocean nearby.
The Main Bathroom
This trend is made for small homes. "I think this type of floor treatment is most appropriate in areas of transition, [like] entry areas, open baths, or even kitchens," says Zunino. Why? "It's a creative way to delineate space without a hard line." Photo courtesy of Studio M #design #interior #tiletransitioning #floor #bathroom #mydomaine
View from the bedroom towards the living zone.
Bathroom
In the bathroom, Roca wall tile in Rainbow Azul continues the citrus color scheme, and the floor is clad in ceramic plank. The Ikea sinks and faucets also helped the design come in on budget.

A comfortable bathroom is a key source of tranquility in your home. Whether sleek and minimal or bursting with colorful tiles, a curated modern bathroom impresses residents and guests alike. Find inspiration to create your own personal oasis with these projects featuring popular counter materials like marble, quartz, and wood; flooring options like ceramic, hardwood, and concrete; and a huge variety of sink, tub, and shower options.