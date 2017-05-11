All Photos/bath/floors : ceramic tile/showers : full

45 Bathroom Ceramic Tile Floors Full Showers Design Photos And Ideas

A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
Now, a generous shower has a custom step-through window from Starr Windows & Doors to access the roof deck. Floors are Nero Marquina hexagon tile, and the custom vanity has a marble counter. A Kohler Purist faucet and Cedar & Moss sconce complete the look.
Brilliant blue tile from Classic Ceramics cascades down the wall, wraps the tub, and covers the floor in the kids' bath.
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
White and gray porcelain La Nova tiles give the bathroom a crisp, contemporary feel.
For the bathroom, Puyana laid two tones of gray tiles in diagonal stripes, bringing something unexpected to an otherwise pedestrian material.
Black-and-white cement tile syncs with the kitchen tile, and maintains the high-contrast motif throughout. A gold faucet gussies up the old sink, and a new mirror and sconces bring in more style than the clinical versions before.
Once the pivot door is opened, the indoor bathing and showering experience becomes an outdoor experience
“For the master bathroom, I wanted to create a spa-like retreat for my husband and I. We chose classic finishes with gray herringbone floor tile, white subway tile for the walls, and chrome fixtures and hardware. We also took down a wall that separated the toilet and shower from the sink area and it made the bathroom feel twice as large.”
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
A small bathroom project inspired by artist Piet Mondrian. Floor-to-ceiling glass tiles re-interpret Mondrian’s compositions.
10cm x 10cm white tiles line all the bathroom walls and floors. The same tiles pop up in the kitchen.
Barker mixed inexpensive subway tiles with an expensive marble slab in the master bathroom. The mix of high and low pieces defines the style of this home.
The lower-level bathroom.
Even in the master bathroom, the views do not go unnoticed. A picture window perfectly frames Mount Hood in the distance.
The bathroom in guest room 3
The bathroom stucco ceiling has a surface that’s much more pleasing and varied than the standard dropped bathroom ceilings seen in most Stockholm homes.
In the new bathroom, the couple chose black floor tile from Wayfair, selecting a shape similar to the kitchen tile for consistency. The marble shower tile was a Home Depot find, as was the Toto toilet.
Heath Ceramics Heron Blue wall tiles.
SomerTile silk penny round mosaic floor tiles.
The bathroom features clean, modern finishes.
The pastel tiles used by Atelier Starzak Strebicki bring a calming mood to the washroom.
The tub and shower are sunken, reflecting the two levels in the rest of the apartment.
The warm-colored vintage teak sideboards and towel racks contrast the cool, dark bathroom walls beautifully.
The bathrooms are visually and texturally divided into ceramic granite wet areas and painted dry areas.
Jacuzzi tub
Bathroom
Teak bench in shower
An updated bathroom.
The view is the focal point in a bathroom sheathed in charcoal tile and complemented by wood accents.
Master Bathroom with Palisades Bianco Hand-Crafted 3”x12” Subway Style Ceramic Tiles
Small foyer with shoes cabinet
In the bathroom, the architects mounted a Kohler sink on a sloped, custom-slate countertop. Since the stone doesn’t hold up well in water, the architect switched to black mosaic tile in the shower. The faucets are from Cabano’s Century series.
Master Bathroom
Master Bathroom
In the bathroom, a thin pane of glass separates the shower; an Aquaplane sink by Lacava hovers above a built-in vanity illuminated by a lean Adelphi light by Oxygen Lighting; and blue-green glass penny tiles by Terra Verre decorate the floor. The absence of a door, combined with windows on two sides, makes the bathroom feel like a continuation of the overall space.
View showing the guest bathroom with formerly-exterior cedar-sheathed walls. (2017)
Subway tile, another fixture of the urban landscape, envelops the bathroom.
