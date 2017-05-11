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All Photos/bath/floors : ceramic tile/showers : enclosed

Bathroom Ceramic Tile Floors Enclosed Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The Elene Mirror by Elegant Lighting is placed with a Dimple Sconce by RBW. The Lav faucet is by Artos.
The maroon-tiled, walk-in shower has two showerheads and is well lit by a skylight from above.
A bathroom with a corner shower.
Mutina ceramic tiles line the bathroom.
"Kasey and Nick brought their own voice through some of the specific interior finishes, such as the flooring in the mudroom and the wonderful wallpaper in the kids’ bathroom," explains Hutchison.
In the full bathroom, Caesartone forms the floating vanity for the sink, while the shower is covered in bright white 3x12 ceramic tile. The skylights make it so the lights aren’t needed during the day.
Green tiles complement an oversized vanity in the bathroom, which gets lot of natural light.
"The bathroom has amazing daylight, which we found to be rare," says Lauren. They added a full vanity to better service guests, rebuilt the walk-in shower, and added a laundry area and additional storage. Black penny tile flooring echoes black hardware.
The shower is covered in Cottonwood mosaic and penny tiles by Ann Sacks.
The new bathroom is in the former bedroom, and it’s primarily used by the bedroom occupants.
Concreteworks installed a custom concrete sink in the master bathroom, which is finished with Lacava Signo faucets and surrounding penny tile by Ann Sacks.
Heath Ceramics tile continues in the shower.
The sink has display shelves for the owner’s perfume bottle collection.
Floor tile from Cle runs inside the shower, where the niche and bench are fashioned from Tiger wood.
A walnut vanity is topped with a Silestone White Zeus quartz counter. The pendant lights framing the mirror are from Cedar &amp; Moss and the wallpaper is from Heath Ceramics + Hygge &amp; West. “We decided to add in some pops of color and pattern in the kids' bathroom with the bright tile, and then the master bathroom with that cool wallpaper,” says Foken.
The bathroom is clean and minimal to maintain a serene (and easy-to-clean) environment.
The wall opens up over the vanity so that there are views into the bedroom and backyard.
The Caesarstone and plywood vanity echoes the materials in the kitchen, as does the wall tile.
The bathroom features an alabaster and unlacquered brass Melange sconce by Kelly Wearstler.
The revamped bathroom features Ann Sacks Lume glass mosaic tile on the walls and Artistic Tile’s Belgium Blue Matte on the floor. A Restoration Hardware Varese brass-and-bronze mirror hangs above the Calacatta gold marble and unlacquered brass vanity by Kallista.
The bathrooms feature a clean, minimal blue-and-white palette, with a focus on durable, functional materials.
The climbing wax plant (Hoya Carnosa) seen in the bathroom and kitchen started as clippings from a century-old wax plant belonging to Claudia’s mother. "I like to think this plant was from the same era that the row home was being built," she adds.
Since the home had to be completely gutted, few original elements were kept. To bring character and sense of age back to the home, Claudia spent two weeks scouring the internet for a vintage toilet and sink and settled on the "perfect blush set" salvaged from a 1970s home.
The wood waterfall vanity was built by Chris’ brother, Jeremy, who used oak wood reclaimed from an old barn that was then sanded down and finished with water-based polyurethane.
Original blue tile lines the counter and backsplash in one of the two bathrooms.
In this shower, gentle gray shades and minimal bath fixtures from Kallista add to the home’s contemplative ambience.
The bathroom sports Heath tile in classic field sizes, in the Steam and Ochre glazes.
The en suite master bath slips behind the kitchen, and features gray ceramic tiled floors used throughout the apartment.
Handmade Portuguese tiles line the floor of the upstairs bathroom, where a MissoniHome towel adds a bright touch.
A window in the bathroom frames the surrounding forest. These smaller windows have been designed to be read as two-dimensional artworks that are part of the wall.
The open bathroom leads directly into the master bedroom. The white tiles give the space an industrial feeling, while the white oak timber joinery brings warmth.
A look inside the black ensuite bathroom on the ground floor.
The bathroom includes a faucet and sink from Kohler, shower fixtures from Brizo, and a mirror and light from Restoration Hardware. The tiles are by Ann Sacks.
Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
The master bathroom features a luxurious soaking tub and ceramic tile laid in a herringbone pattern.
Geometric teal Gotham Swiss Cross tiles by Ann Sacks add playfulness and color to the basement bath.
Sommer and Costello combined Derengge Two-Handle Faucets in matte black with the Lucent Light Shop Vortice Sconce over CB2 mirrors.
"Once you use the pivot doors to enter these wet areas, spaces are lit from above and the center of the pod is white," says the firm. "Large sheet tiles that match the timber floor in tone are used for the wet area floors, and similar large format tiles in white are used for the majority of wet area walls." The vanity is fashioned from American oak, while the counter and custom sink are composed of white HI-MACS solid surface material.
The bathroom and vanity area balance a sparse aesthetic with luxurious finishes.
Brilliant blue tile from Classic Ceramics cascades down the wall, wraps the tub, and covers the floor in the kids' bath.
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
White and gray porcelain La Nova tiles give the bathroom a crisp, contemporary feel.
A central bathroom features a tiled bathtub under a skylight. The walls are covered in a glossy white tile, and the floors with a geometric blue and white matte tile.
For the bathroom, Puyana laid two tones of gray tiles in diagonal stripes, bringing something unexpected to an otherwise pedestrian material.
A standalone soaking tub offers respite at the end of a long day.
Black-and-white cement tile syncs with the kitchen tile, and maintains the high-contrast motif throughout. A gold faucet gussies up the old sink, and a new mirror and sconces bring in more style than the clinical versions before.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
The suburban home sticks to a neutral, soothing color palette, but experiments with prints and textures.
Barker mixed inexpensive subway tiles with an expensive marble slab in the master bathroom. The mix of high and low pieces defines the style of this home.
The lower-level bathroom.
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