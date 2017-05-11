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All Photos/bath/floors : ceramic tile/showers : corner

Bathroom Ceramic Tile Floors Corner Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The Elene Mirror by Elegant Lighting is placed with a Dimple Sconce by RBW. The Lav faucet is by Artos.
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
When remodelling this five-bedroom family home in an Edwardian building in London, design firm AMA decked the three bathrooms in lime green, baby blue, and lemon yellow tiles
A custom mirror was fitted to the wall space above the bespoke floating vanity. Cedar &amp; Moss sconces mounted over the mirror are sophisticated accents.
The wall opens up over the vanity so that there are views into the bedroom and backyard.
The Caesarstone and plywood vanity echoes the materials in the kitchen, as does the wall tile.
Floral tiles bring pattern and a peaceful color palette to this bathroom.
The bathroom features an alabaster and unlacquered brass Melange sconce by Kelly Wearstler.
The revamped bathroom features Ann Sacks Lume glass mosaic tile on the walls and Artistic Tile’s Belgium Blue Matte on the floor. A Restoration Hardware Varese brass-and-bronze mirror hangs above the Calacatta gold marble and unlacquered brass vanity by Kallista.
The cabin's single bathroom is located adjacent to the master bedroom and is covered in ocher-colored tile. A fenced-in outdoor bathing area is accessible via a sliding glass door.
The master bedroom has an ensuite, which was updated during the renovation. The pale green tiles are Dandelion by Swedish designers Claesson Koivisto Rune for Marrakech Design.
The bathrooms feature a clean, minimal blue-and-white palette, with a focus on durable, functional materials.
The high window brings in light and views of nature without sacrificing privacy.
The walls and floor are covered in large-format Cerbis Ceramics Frammenti tile. The upper walls have a Wall2Floor Render finish from Adelaide Custom Coatings. The blackbutt vanity by Timberwolf Design sports a Studio Bagno Silo Nucrete basin concrete sink.
A custom arch mirror in brass from Pop & Scott makes an eye-catching statement in the new bathroom. “The introduction of a curve was very important to break up all the lines and soften the bathroom space,” says Harry.
The home was designed with future accessibility in mind. The spacious shower has a grab rail, and the home is laid out over a single story for easy access.
The custom bathroom sink is cast from concrete, echoing the use of concrete on the countertops in the kitchen and living area.
The bathroom sports Heath tile in classic field sizes, in the Steam and Ochre glazes.
Now, a generous shower has a custom step-through window from Starr Windows & Doors to access the roof deck. Floors are Nero Marquina hexagon tile, and the custom vanity has a marble counter. A Kohler Purist faucet and Cedar & Moss sconce complete the look.
The second-floor bath is spacious and filled with natural light. It also benefits from dual-access entries to both the hallway and the adjacent bedroom.
The view is the focal point in a bathroom sheathed in charcoal tile and complemented by wood accents.
curb-less shower, frame-less glass, textured tile, corner drain
Bathroom in a pale palette
Hexagonal tiles for a masculine bathroom
She used cedar planks from Lowe's and stained them to match the vanity and other wood elements in the room. “We sealed the cedar planks with tung oil, and after a year it's held up wonderfully against water seepage,” says Bertolini
With this timeframe as a challenge, Bertolini did a full overhaul of the house’s old bathroom.
In the master bath, a dowdy tub was replaced with a standing shower designed by Di Ioia and Bédard and manufactured by Linea P International. The wall and floor tiles are by Ceragres, and the sink, tub, and towel rack are by Aqua Mobilier de Bain.
master bath detail featuring the freestanding soaking tub