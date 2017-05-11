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All Photos/bath/floors : ceramic tile/lighting : accent

Bathroom Ceramic Tile Floors Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The Elene Mirror by Elegant Lighting is placed with a Dimple Sconce by RBW. The Lav faucet is by Artos.
Bright Designlab designed the custom vanity, fabricated by Maple Key. The wallpaper is by Portland studio Makelike, and the pink tap is Fantini.
Color-blocked custom cabinets make for a delightful surprise.
A bathroom with a corner shower.
A claw-foot tub is combined with a wall-hung sink and a contemporary medicine cabinet by Kerf, continuing the tension between old and new. A new skylight brings in plenty of sunlight.
The downstairs bathroom was also dramatically redone for a total of $18,121.
In the bathroom, old and new merge in unexpected ways. The floor is covered in heritage red hexagonal floor tiles, “which are often used in Victorian-era public buildings,” says Bokey-Grant. The amber panel is a piece of heritage patterned glass. “We had intended to reuse a piece of glass from a window that was removed during demolition, but this broke during removal so we sourced a new piece,” says Bokey-Grant. “This is an adaption of the original fan light / highlight window prevalent in heritage homes in Australia.”
The new bathroom is in the former bedroom, and it’s primarily used by the bedroom occupants.
Small-scale hex floor tiles work better with the home’s vintage—as does the new wainscot and Swedish reproduction wallpaper found at Walnut Wallpaper in Los Angeles. When Zachary couldn’t find the perfect antique for the vanity, the designer had one custom built.
The old tub was updated with new tile, including floor tile from Cle.
A custom mirror was fitted to the wall space above the bespoke floating vanity. Cedar &amp; Moss sconces mounted over the mirror are sophisticated accents.
Herringbone floor tile is consistent with the wood floors throughout the home, while a wall of mosaic tile makes an eye-catching backdrop to the vanity.
The wall opens up over the vanity so that there are views into the bedroom and backyard.
The Caesarstone and plywood vanity echoes the materials in the kitchen, as does the wall tile.
The bathroom features an alabaster and unlacquered brass Melange sconce by Kelly Wearstler.
The revamped bathroom features Ann Sacks Lume glass mosaic tile on the walls and Artistic Tile’s Belgium Blue Matte on the floor. A Restoration Hardware Varese brass-and-bronze mirror hangs above the Calacatta gold marble and unlacquered brass vanity by Kallista.
In this shower, gentle gray shades and minimal bath fixtures from Kallista add to the home’s contemplative ambience.
The spa-like bathroom of Casa Myhrer Hauge offers sweeping views of the surrounding landscape. Gudmundur Jonsson Arkitektkontor wanted the design to play off of nature, not encroach on it.
Peach-tinted glass in the shower is an unexpected accent, yet flows with the rest of the home. "The interior strikes a fine balance between energy and respite, boldness and refinement; an appealing and youthful space that is an expression of Tom’s lifestyle and arts practice," says Lynch.
Light gray mosaic wall tile meets a pronounced slab of Natural Jeremiel Grey Marble in the vanity. The tile grid is softened by Waterstone polished plaster. The wall-mounted, brass faucets are by Vola.
Lynch created a tactile material palette in the master bathroom, which includes plaster, tile, marble, peach-tinted glass, and natural brass.
Sommer and Costello combined Derengge Two-Handle Faucets in matte black with the Lucent Light Shop Vortice Sconce over CB2 mirrors.
A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
Now, a generous shower has a custom step-through window from Starr Windows & Doors to access the roof deck. Floors are Nero Marquina hexagon tile, and the custom vanity has a marble counter. A Kohler Purist faucet and Cedar & Moss sconce complete the look.
The bathroom features wall-mounted Duravit washbasins and custom shelves for eyeglasses.
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
Even in the bathrooms, there are moments of bright color: a yellow faucet, a pink and yellow vanity, a yellow towel heater. The mosaic tile on the floor is of a different color than that of the walls, but together they create a pleasing backdrop for the bolder tones in the small room.
Black-and-white cement tile syncs with the kitchen tile, and maintains the high-contrast motif throughout. A gold faucet gussies up the old sink, and a new mirror and sconces bring in more style than the clinical versions before.
The couple turned a third bedroom into an en suite master bath by knocking down the walls between the two rooms, re-framing and building new walls, and adding plumbing and electrical.
Rose stenciled her bathroom tile with a pattern from Dizzy Duck Designs on Etsy.
Spa-like bathrooms are the ideal place for a little R&R.
The patterns on the walls symbolize video game pixelation to evoke a sense of virtual reality.
The bathroom in guest room 3
The home's bathroom, at the center of the paneled “box” is a soft, private, and relaxing respite.
The bathroom stucco ceiling has a surface that’s much more pleasing and varied than the standard dropped bathroom ceilings seen in most Stockholm homes.
The master bath is a private retreat, complete with mosaic tiles, quartz countertops, and warm wood accents. The large soaking tub is an ideal location to enjoy the Midwestern views with the changing seasons.
In the master bath, an IKEA vanity with matte black wall faucets from the Jason Wu for Brizio collection continue the simple, contemporary feel of the home. Skylights allow light to enter even the most private of spaces.
This bathroom features Grohe fixtures.
Bathroom
The custom towel rails in this bathroom are also meant to mimic branches.
The full bathroom includes Ann Sacks tiles, a wall-hung toilet and a black and white color scheme.
Low emission 45 x 60-inch Italian ceramic floor tiles were used throughout.
Bathroom
Master Bathroom