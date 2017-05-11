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All Photos/bath/floors : ceramic tile/floors : light hardwood

Bathroom Ceramic Tile Floors Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Master Bathroom Detail
This trend is made for small homes. "I think this type of floor treatment is most appropriate in areas of transition, [like] entry areas, open baths, or even kitchens," says Zunino. Why? "It's a creative way to delineate space without a hard line." Photo courtesy of Studio M #design #interior #tiletransitioning #floor #bathroom #mydomaine
Master Bathroom