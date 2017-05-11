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All Photos/bath/floors : ceramic tile/counters : stone

Bathroom Ceramic Tile Floors Stone Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The multidisciplinary team at State of Kin, a Perth-based design studio, wanted to create a uniquely Australian home, one that incorporated a variety of both multicultural and local sources. The idea of such a mix, says director Ari Salomone, "is quite true to the Australian vernacular." <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">When choosing what shades would go into the home's color palette, the design team drew heavily on the Western Australian landscape. "We looked to the Pindan red dirt of the Northwest, the luminous white beaches, the dusty eucalyptus greens,
When looking to clean your shower liners, soak them in warm water with a little bleach. Don't forget to wipe down countertops and glass mirrors.
SECOND FLOOR - MASTER BATHROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
A standalone soaking tub offers respite at the end of a long day.
Spa-like bathrooms are the ideal place for a little R&R.
The bathroom in guest room 3
bathroom
Bathroom
Wood from Tzalam trees, a species that grows in abundance in Tulum, were used for the doors and joinery. Furniture from Mexican brand La Metropolitana were used in the bedrooms. The two coffee tables, bamboo and Zapote wood bar, bar shelves, and turquoise sofa in the reception area were all designed by Haag.