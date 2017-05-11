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All Photos/bath/floors : ceramic tile/counters : marble

Bathroom Ceramic Tile Floors Marble Counters Design Photos and Ideas

"Kasey and Nick brought their own voice through some of the specific interior finishes, such as the flooring in the mudroom and the wonderful wallpaper in the kids’ bathroom," explains Hutchison.
A geometric, peach-colored tile in the master bathroom adds a joyful jolt to the home. The walnut cabinetry is an ode to the home's mid-century roots.
The ground floor bathroom has been designed with plenty of storage to cater for the three girls who share it.
Open timber shelves in the bathrooms offer additional surface space. Brass fixtures add warmth and texture to the minimal palette.
The dark tile used in the guest bathroom was chosen to both complement and create a quiet backdrop for the more expressive character of the marble. Elsewhere, light finishes help to reflect light around the space, making it feel brighter and more open.
A large window was added in the expanded master bathroom shower to maximize daylight. Doors in the master bedroom had to be relocated to coordinate with the new master bathroom layout. This was the only work undertaken in the bedrooms during the renovation.
The bathroom features an alabaster and unlacquered brass Melange sconce by Kelly Wearstler.
The revamped bathroom features Ann Sacks Lume glass mosaic tile on the walls and Artistic Tile’s Belgium Blue Matte on the floor. A Restoration Hardware Varese brass-and-bronze mirror hangs above the Calacatta gold marble and unlacquered brass vanity by Kallista.
designed by Estúdio Minke
Guest Bath
Marble countertops continue into the bathroom, where wall-length windows usher in ample natural light into the space. A large soaking tub rests in the corner.
Peach-tinted glass in the shower is an unexpected accent, yet flows with the rest of the home. "The interior strikes a fine balance between energy and respite, boldness and refinement; an appealing and youthful space that is an expression of Tom’s lifestyle and arts practice," says Lynch.
Light gray mosaic wall tile meets a pronounced slab of Natural Jeremiel Grey Marble in the vanity. The tile grid is softened by Waterstone polished plaster. The wall-mounted, brass faucets are by Vola.
Lynch created a tactile material palette in the master bathroom, which includes plaster, tile, marble, peach-tinted glass, and natural brass.
Now, a generous shower has a custom step-through window from Starr Windows & Doors to access the roof deck. Floors are Nero Marquina hexagon tile, and the custom vanity has a marble counter. A Kohler Purist faucet and Cedar & Moss sconce complete the look.
The sleek and moody new powder room is lined from floor to ceiling with handmade, metallic black tiles from Heath Ceramics and features a floating custom console of slightly pink Rosa Aurora stone and a smoke mirror. In juxtaposition, the new cloak room across from the bathroom has powdery pink lacquer built-ins, integrated LED lighting, and flamingo wallpaper.
The couple turned a third bedroom into an en suite master bath by knocking down the walls between the two rooms, re-framing and building new walls, and adding plumbing and electrical.
A small bathroom project inspired by artist Piet Mondrian. Floor-to-ceiling glass tiles re-interpret Mondrian’s compositions.
10cm x 10cm white tiles line all the bathroom walls and floors. The same tiles pop up in the kitchen.
The marble counter morphs from a desk on the right-hand side to a sink next to the bathroom.
Barker mixed inexpensive subway tiles with an expensive marble slab in the master bathroom. The mix of high and low pieces defines the style of this home.
"Great hotels have stories that go beyond providing a bed for the night—they offer moments of discovery, unexpected adventures, encounters to be savored and retold," says The Calile Hotel, and we wholeheartedly agree. Careful consideration has been put into every detail of this pastel-hued oasis in the middle of Brisbane. Allow your mind to wander as you relax by the pool, lounge at the hotel bar, or simply enjoy the impeccably-designed interior spaces.
Grey marble, white wood, black metal and glass doors, along with brass accents, creates a contemporary and calming master bathroom.
Grey marble, white wood, black metal and glass doors, along with brass accents, creates a contemporary and calming master bathroom.
Gleaming, warm baths feature products inspired by T.B. Rayl’s, one of the building’s previous occupants.
Bathrooms incorporate custom glazed tile and Imperial Danby stone quarried in Vermont.
The master bath features a wooden bathtub imported from Scotland.
SomerTile silk penny round mosaic floor tiles.
In the master bathroom, the Clé Tile floor, custom walnut vanity, and marble counter fashion a luxe retreat. Lighting is from a mix of manufacturers, including One Forty Three, Rejuvenation, Cedar & Moss, and Atelier de Troupe. The faucet is from Watermark.
This bathroom features Grohe fixtures.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Master Bathroom with Palisades Bianco Hand-Crafted 3”x12” Subway Style Ceramic Tiles
curb-less shower, frame-less glass, textured tile, corner drain
The fourth-floor hall bathroom has double faucets over a large trough sink, a custom vanity, and black penny-round tiled floors. A pocket door separates the sink area from the tub and toilet.
The Main Bathroom
In Hong Kong's Happy Valley—where land is scarce and living spaces are usually pretty small—multi-disciplinary design practice Lim+Lu revived a three-bedroom apartment in an old residential building into a gleaming, visually-expanded abode. With the aim of separating various functional zones while maintaining privacy, freeing up space, and making the apartment look bigger than its actual size (1,206 square feet), Lim+Lu incorporated suspended glass and sliding doors made with black powder-coated stainless steel.
The master bathroom is flooded with light and views while maintaining privacy screened by the scrub oak preserved on lot.
Master Bathroom