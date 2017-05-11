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All Photos/bath/floors : ceramic tile/counters : laminate

Bathroom Ceramic Tile Floors Laminate Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom is clean and minimal to maintain a serene (and easy-to-clean) environment.
White washed bathroom
Bathroom
Small foyer with shoes cabinet
View showing the guest bathroom with formerly-exterior cedar-sheathed walls. (2017)