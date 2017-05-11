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All Photos/bath/floors : ceramic tile/counters : granite

Bathroom Ceramic Tile Floors Granite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The maroon-tiled, walk-in shower has two showerheads and is well lit by a skylight from above.
A large window was added in the expanded master bathroom shower to maximize daylight. Doors in the master bedroom had to be relocated to coordinate with the new master bathroom layout. This was the only work undertaken in the bedrooms during the renovation.
The spa-like bathroom of Casa Myhrer Hauge offers sweeping views of the surrounding landscape. Gudmundur Jonsson Arkitektkontor wanted the design to play off of nature, not encroach on it.
The bathroom and vanity area balance a sparse aesthetic with luxurious finishes.
Porcelain floor tiles and Caesarstone countertops encompass the master bathroom, which also includes a pair of Duravit sinks and Aquabrass faucets.
The blue-tiled master bathroom stands in contrast to the muted tones of the rest of the house. The tile is recycled glass from China.