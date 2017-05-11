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All Photos/bath/floors : ceramic tile/counters : concrete

Bathroom Ceramic Tile Floors Concrete Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The Elene Mirror by Elegant Lighting is placed with a Dimple Sconce by RBW. The Lav faucet is by Artos.
Fireclay's Essentials tiles in Manzanita Satin create texture throughout, while Concrete Collaborative's Pacifica Slab in Mint Retro Mix forms the striking countertops and shower surfaces. Kohler Components fixtures in black provide a bold contrast against the custom rift white oak vanity.
For the bathroom design, Ann was inspired by a visit to Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado years ago, where there was a tree indoors. Here, a staghorn fern hangs over the bathtub. Talavera Tile by Reeso tile in San Antonio covers the tub front and floor, and the window covering is a Pojagi-style curtain bought off Etsy.
Every room in the house has access to natural light. The bathroom cabinets are standard mid-grade factory-built cabinets, topped by custom poured concrete countertops that the architects designed and built.
Concreteworks installed a custom concrete sink in the master bathroom, which is finished with Lacava Signo faucets and surrounding penny tile by Ann Sacks.
The home was designed with future accessibility in mind. The spacious shower has a grab rail, and the home is laid out over a single story for easy access.
The custom bathroom sink is cast from concrete, echoing the use of concrete on the countertops in the kitchen and living area.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
The master bath also received a new materials palette, including tile from Mosaic House, lights from Apparatus and Workstead, and tadelakt plaster walls and ceiling, which the designers say "feel simultaneously consistent with other home elements, yet fresh and forward."
bathroom
Small white bathroom