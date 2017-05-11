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All Photos/bath/floors : cement tile/walls : porcelain tile

Bathroom Cement Tile Floors Porcelain Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Picking up on shades of blue used elsewhere, a blue cement tile from Zia Tile brightens the primary bathroom. The shower is lined with tile from Daltile.
One of the home's half-bath—referred to as the "Galaxy Powder Room"—is dressed in wallpaper from Graham &amp; Brown and boasts Heath tile on both the floor and walls.
The new hall bathroom features Agdal Black cement floor tiles from Moroccan Mosaics, a vanity by Sage Hill Designs with a white quartz countertop by Stone Design by Santos, and a CB2 mirror.
Master Bathroom