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All Photos/bath/floors : cement tile/walls : concrete

Bathroom Cement Tile Floors Concrete Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Black marble and shower glass angles in the bathroom to complete the triangle motif.
The bathroom is entirely white cement waterproof plaster with natural concrete on the floor, and a hand-poured concrete sink.
A bathroom with a glass-enclosed shower.
Concrete shower walls meets concrete tub surround meets concrete tile. Soaps by local Duross & Langel.