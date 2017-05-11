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All Photos/bath/floors : cement tile/walls : ceramic tile

Bathroom Cement Tile Floors Ceramic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Warwas designed the shower to be part of the room. "It’s not a massive bathroom, but it’s a good size,
"Rio Belize
Tile by Zia Tile runs along a wall of the upstairs bathroom. The cabinets are by Cabinets quick, and the floor tile is by Concrete Collaborative.
Handmade deep green ceramic tile covers the wall in the master bath.
The luminous new bathroom repurposes the original medicine cabinet and light fixture, while statement cement floor tile from Original Mission Tile in Hex Bakery adds a graphic punch. The ceramic subway wall tile is Florida Tile ‘Arctic Matte’, and the wall-mounted faucet is a Tiburon Series Lavatory Faucet from California Faucets in matte black.
"Since we knew the house would have bold color blocks, we wanted the bathroom to feel a bit more fluid and loose,
Fireclay Tile’s “Hexite” pattern covers the floor in the primary bathroom.
The guest bath features punchy Clé tile flooring and a mirror and sconce from Schoolhouse Electric.
A floating vanity saves space in the petite footprint. Cement tile covers the floor.
A second bathroom maintains the open brightness of the rest of the loft with simple white tiling and a transparent pedestal sink.
An Ashanti stool that was "a wedding gift from the designer’s family" rests beside a Wetstyle tub. Hanging above is a Crescent Light by Lee Broom.
A rust-colored ceiling light syncs with the red accents elsewhere in the house.
The bespoke vanity is composed of reclaimed oak and topped with Caesarstone. The wall-mounted faucet is from Astra Walker’s Icon Tapware line in Urban Brass.
The floor tiles are from Popham Design in a custom palette, paired with handmade subway tile in an earthy, off-white color.
In the new bathroom, Heath Ceramics tiles were used in the shower alongside cement tile flooring from Clé Tile.