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All Photos/bath/floors : cement tile/toilets : two piece

Bathroom Cement Tile Floors Two Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

A floating vanity saves space in the petite footprint. Cement tile covers the floor.
Black-and-white cement tile syncs with the kitchen tile, and maintains the high-contrast motif throughout. A gold faucet gussies up the old sink, and a new mirror and sconces bring in more style than the clinical versions before.
The bathrooms are visually and texturally divided into ceramic granite wet areas and painted dry areas.
The new hall bathroom features Agdal Black cement floor tiles from Moroccan Mosaics, a vanity by Sage Hill Designs with a white quartz countertop by Stone Design by Santos, and a CB2 mirror.
The spacious master ensuite bath has been remodeled with new tile, cabinetry, and fixtures.
The second bath is accessible from the outdoors.
Concrete shower walls meets concrete tub surround meets concrete tile. Soaps by local Duross & Langel.
Master Bathroom