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All Photos/bath/floors : cement tile/sinks : vessel

Bathroom Cement Tile Floors Vessel Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Warwas designed the shower to be part of the room. "It’s not a massive bathroom, but it’s a good size,
"Rio Belize
The bathrooms are outfitted with grey tile that features a stone-like appearance that references the outdoors.
The guest bath features punchy Clé tile flooring and a mirror and sconce from Schoolhouse Electric.
An Ashanti stool that was "a wedding gift from the designer’s family" rests beside a Wetstyle tub. Hanging above is a Crescent Light by Lee Broom.
A rust-colored ceiling light syncs with the red accents elsewhere in the house.
The bespoke vanity is composed of reclaimed oak and topped with Caesarstone. The wall-mounted faucet is from Astra Walker’s Icon Tapware line in Urban Brass.
The floor tiles are from Popham Design in a custom palette, paired with handmade subway tile in an earthy, off-white color.
In the guest bathroom, a steam room shower portal is finished with marble slabs, while birch plywood clads the dry zone.
This antique cabinet was also used in the original property.
Bathroom fixtures from The Watermark Collection.
A typical Milanese tile known as “cementine” is used for the floors of the kitchen, bathroom, and service areas to create a dialogue between contemporary and traditional elements.
In a bathroom, a credenza found on Etsy was topped with marble and converted to a vanity. Tulum tile from the Cement Tile Shop covers the floors while elongated subway tile, laid in a vertical grid, updates the walls. Schoolhouse Electric pendants complete the look.
Concrete shower walls meets concrete tub surround meets concrete tile. Soaps by local Duross & Langel.
New cement tile from Mosaic del Sur, Hansgrohe fixtures, a shower plate from Bette, and Farrow & Ball’s Chappell Green paint round out the room.