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All Photos/bath/floors : cement tile/sinks : drop in

Bathroom Cement Tile Floors Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

"Since we knew the house would have bold color blocks, we wanted the bathroom to feel a bit more fluid and loose,
“I’ve done my share of neutral bathrooms with white tiles, and these clients are adventurous, so we really had fun with the material selections and color palettes in the bathrooms,” Damonte says.
The bathroom has a custom white oak vanity, tile floors, and a casement window.
An oversized soaking tub awaits in the spacious master bath.
The bathrooms are visually and texturally divided into ceramic granite wet areas and painted dry areas.
The spacious master ensuite bath has been remodeled with new tile, cabinetry, and fixtures.
The second bath is accessible from the outdoors.
The door is made of MDF panels attached to a wood frame and topped with an ash veneer. The tiles are from Spanish brand Vives.