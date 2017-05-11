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All Photos/bath/floors : cement tile/showers : open

Bathroom Cement Tile Floors Open Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Warwas designed the shower to be part of the room. "It’s not a massive bathroom, but it’s a good size,
Picking up on shades of blue used elsewhere, a blue cement tile from Zia Tile brightens the primary bathroom. The shower is lined with tile from Daltile.
In the bathroom, the cast iron tub is a Paris flea market find, and the cement floor tiles were designed by Alix and made in Istanbul. “I love to use mosaic tiles in gradations of color,” she says.
A pink niche in the bathroom resolves the balance of color.
The bathrooms are outfitted with grey tile that features a stone-like appearance that references the outdoors.
The master bathroom features cement Cigar Shop tiles by Clé Tile. The tub is made of black-honed absolute granite with plumbing ﬁxtures by Dornbracht. The lighting is the Double Octopus by Autoban for De La Espada.
An oversized soaking tub awaits in the spacious master bath.
The spacious master ensuite bath has been remodeled with new tile, cabinetry, and fixtures.
Graphic black and white cement tile was added in the renovation.