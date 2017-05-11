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All Photos/bath/floors : cement tile/lighting : ceiling

Bathroom Cement Tile Floors Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Picking up on shades of blue used elsewhere, a blue cement tile from Zia Tile brightens the primary bathroom. The shower is lined with tile from Daltile.
"Since we knew the house would have bold color blocks, we wanted the bathroom to feel a bit more fluid and loose,
Black marble and shower glass angles in the bathroom to complete the triangle motif.
A pink niche in the bathroom resolves the balance of color.
A floating vanity saves space in the petite footprint. Cement tile covers the floor.
A second bathroom maintains the open brightness of the rest of the loft with simple white tiling and a transparent pedestal sink.
A rust-colored ceiling light syncs with the red accents elsewhere in the house.
The bespoke vanity is composed of reclaimed oak and topped with Caesarstone. The wall-mounted faucet is from Astra Walker’s Icon Tapware line in Urban Brass.
The floor tiles are from Popham Design in a custom palette, paired with handmade subway tile in an earthy, off-white color.
The bathroom has a custom white oak vanity, tile floors, and a casement window.
An oversized soaking tub awaits in the spacious master bath.
The renovation introduced green cement floor tile from Clé, a custom vanity with triangular brass pulls, and square wall tile that echoes the ceiling pattern.
In the master bathroom, the Clé Tile floor, custom walnut vanity, and marble counter fashion a luxe retreat. Lighting is from a mix of manufacturers, including One Forty Three, Rejuvenation, Cedar & Moss, and Atelier de Troupe. The faucet is from Watermark.
Concrete shower walls meets concrete tub surround meets concrete tile. Soaps by local Duross & Langel.