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All Photos/bath/floors : cement tile/floors : ceramic tile

Bathroom Cement Tile Floors Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Black-and-white cement tile syncs with the kitchen tile, and maintains the high-contrast motif throughout. A gold faucet gussies up the old sink, and a new mirror and sconces bring in more style than the clinical versions before.
In the guest bathroom, a steam room shower portal is finished with marble slabs, while birch plywood clads the dry zone.
The bathrooms are visually and texturally divided into ceramic granite wet areas and painted dry areas.
In the master bathroom, the Clé Tile floor, custom walnut vanity, and marble counter fashion a luxe retreat. Lighting is from a mix of manufacturers, including One Forty Three, Rejuvenation, Cedar & Moss, and Atelier de Troupe. The faucet is from Watermark.
A bathroom with a glass-enclosed shower.