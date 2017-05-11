Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/floors : cement tile/counters : wood

Bathroom Cement Tile Floors Wood Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The bathrooms are outfitted with grey tile that features a stone-like appearance that references the outdoors.
In the guest bathroom, a steam room shower portal is finished with marble slabs, while birch plywood clads the dry zone.
The bathrooms are visually and texturally divided into ceramic granite wet areas and painted dry areas.
This antique cabinet was also used in the original property.
Bathroom fixtures from The Watermark Collection.
A typical Milanese tile known as “cementine” is used for the floors of the kitchen, bathroom, and service areas to create a dialogue between contemporary and traditional elements.