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All Photos/bath/counters : wood/walls : subway tile

Bathroom Wood Counters Subway Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The tall black faucet was an Amazon find, and the ceramic vessel sink from Wayfair.
Antique Chinese chests in the main bath flank large glass picture windows.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
Norske Mikrohus offers customizable baths, letting customers choose flooring and wall finishes.
A wall of black subway tile in this bathroom keeps the scheme consistent with the other one.
Like the rest of the home, the bathrooms have been completely remodeled and feature all-new fixtures and finishes. Wide subway tiles climb all the way up the wall in the shower.
Continuous view from the bathroom
In the bathroom, a Zyam tap by Aston Matthews is mounted on a Series 500 sink by Antonio Citterio for Pozzi-Ginori.
The countertops and interior cladding were created from reclaimed beams and siding from the original cabin.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Now, the bathroom is a beautiful blend of white, wood, and brass. The Lucent mirror and Aquitaine pendant lighting in burnished brass are from RH Modern.
Simple subway tiles decorate the walls of the main floor bath. A seamless concrete floor leads to directly to the shower with full-height glazing.
The toilet was fairly new, so they left it as it.
She used cedar planks from Lowe's and stained them to match the vanity and other wood elements in the room. “We sealed the cedar planks with tung oil, and after a year it's held up wonderfully against water seepage,” says Bertolini
She had a vessel sink and a Delta faucet in champagne bronze incorporated into the vintage dresser.
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White oak cabinetry was custom built and fabricated by FWD. Polished concrete floors and white tile compliment the warm wood tones.
Subway tile, another fixture of the urban landscape, envelops the bathroom.