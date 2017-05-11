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All Photos/bath/counters : wood/walls : stone tile

Bathroom Wood Counters Stone Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The bathrooms are outfitted with grey tile that features a stone-like appearance that references the outdoors.
Saddle Peak Residence by AUX Architecture
Stone tile and wood accents in the bathroom.
Modern tile in the bathroom and a minimalist bedroom give the home a polished, yet inviting, look.
The bathroom is fitted out with Tudo & Co pendant lights, a Caroma Urbane toilet, Studio Bagno Manhattan basins, and Phoenix Vivid tapware.
In the master bathroom, dark stone differentiates the space from the rest of the bright interiors. All bathrooms include electric underfloor heating.
The guest bathroom features a Gala pendant designed by Rich Brilliant Willing.
Among modern bathroom vanities, vessel sinks are all the rage due to their simple yet functional design. This sleek white porcelain vessel fits perfectly into this gorgeous tropical bathroom.
In the guest bathroom, a steam room shower portal is finished with marble slabs, while birch plywood clads the dry zone.
A skylight brightens the shower area.