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All Photos/bath/counters : wood/walls : mosaic tile

Bathroom Wood Counters Mosaic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

In the bathroom, hexagonal mosaic tile covers the floor and the shower walls. The vanity is made from a maple slab, and the sink and the fixtures are copper.
The master bathroom retains its original configuration, including a sunken shower.
Light-colored Belgium stone tiles in the bathroom foster consistency in the interior palette.
In this Toronto home, the windows of the combined laundry and bathroom looks out into a courtyard from the second floor.
The bathroom sink is large, yet thin metal walls keep it unobtrusive.
Copper, timber and marble accents add a luxurious touch to the bathrooms.
The simple bathroom was fitted with colored glass and black tiles, and accomodates a generous bathtub and shower.
Acid-etched frosted, barn style- sliding glass panel