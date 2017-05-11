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All Photos/bath/counters : wood/walls : glass tile

Bathroom Wood Counters Glass Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
In the master bath, a custom raised Silestone sink is surrounded by a teak countertop and Porcelanosa glass tiles. Teak slats anchor the glass-enclosed shower.