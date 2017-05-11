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All Photos/bath/counters : wood/walls : concrete

Bathroom Wood Counters Concrete Walls Design Photos and Ideas

In the guest bathroom, a light scone from West Elm hangs on lime-washed walls.
A look at the master bathroom, which seamlessly integrates with the bedroom. A custom wood vanity and tub unit complement the minimalist, spa-like atmosphere.
The guest bathroom features an organically shaped wooden table, which is suspended on copper and rests against the textured stucco wall.
Geometric stonework accents the area around the sink.
An industrial-inspired bathroom has fixtures that look like sections of cut pipes.
Tres bathroom accesories.
The glass dividers in the bathroom are hand-crafted by Ukrainian craftsmen.
A look at the attached bathroom.
In contrast to the historic setting, the master bathroom is outfitted with modern fixtures including a double vanity, freestanding tub, shower and toilet.