Bathroom Wood Counters Freestanding Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

A peek inside one of two bathrooms in the house.
Light-colored Belgium stone tiles in the bathroom foster consistency in the interior palette.
The master bathroom has a bamboo screen and a Deauville tub by Victoria + Albert. A vintage enameled metal sign from the London Underground is framed by the screen and a cactus that sits atop an African stool.
The bathroom, which features a penny-tile floor, is relatively large—and even holds a soaking tub.
The bedroom connects with the bathroom, which has a large Water Monopoly bath in Avocado.
Continuous view from the bathroom
In the master bathroom is a reclaimed, cast iron tub that creates the feeling of soaking in the outdoors without interrupting moments of repose.
The ensuite master bath features a freestanding tub, and more floor-to-ceiling glazing affords lush views across the gardens.
Wooden surfaces give the bathroom and sauna a warm, spa-like feel. A fully glazed wall connects the sauna to the great outdoors.
Potted plants add a sense of calm to the minimalist bathroom.
Because the eponymous grandparents don’t fuss over getting dressed up for a night on the town, a typical vanity with a mirror was not needed for the master bathroom. Dash Marshall designed the solid walnut vanity with built-in sink. It’s sealed with nautical varnish, with a base of bent steel sheetmetal powder coated in Pearlescent White.
In the guest bathroom, a steam room shower portal is finished with marble slabs, while birch plywood clads the dry zone.
The warm-colored vintage teak sideboards and towel racks contrast the cool, dark bathroom walls beautifully.
The curved master bath in the cottage includes curved built-in seating, a Victoria Albert soaking tub, and two vanities with make-up lighting.
Here is the main bathroom located at the rear of the original dwelling's footprint. This area boasts an acrylic render finish to the walls, as well as a vaulted skylight that has been carved within the original roof.
Master Bathroom Detail
Master Bathroom Detail
Master Bathroom
In contrast to the historic setting, the master bathroom is outfitted with modern fixtures including a double vanity, freestanding tub, shower and toilet.
The smart design includes options like mobile-powered locks, security cameras connected to the owner’s mobile device, and a water control management system.
"Historically, this topmost room would have housed the silk weavers' rooms, but the room is now Zen, one where you might relax into a freestanding tub or sink into a bed of plumped up pillows," says Eayrs.
Even the bathroom offers access to the outdoors.
A peek into the master bath.
014.CASA PEX
Copper, timber and marble accents add a luxurious touch to the bathrooms.
In the master bath, a Dornbracht tub filler is paired with a tub by Philippe Starck for Duravit.
A large, wood framed skylight fills the master bath with daylight. A Frank Lloyd Wright inspired shower curtain accents the remodeled bath.
#bath&spa #masterbath #skylight #lighting #indoor #interior #sink #faucet #tub #tile #shower #Brizo #SlabHaus #wood #mirror #modern #Foundry12
In the master bathroom, a BainUltra Essencia freestanding tub with an Axor Starck filler offers a perch for the couple’s granddaughter Arabella and her cousin Alexandra. The built-in vanity is made of the same ApplePly material as the kitchen cabinetry.
In the master bath, a custom raised Silestone sink is surrounded by a teak countertop and Porcelanosa glass tiles. Teak slats anchor the glass-enclosed shower.
Master ensuite with sliding mirror panels and view to green roof at tub
Inkstone bathtub in Sand Brown stone, Inkstone wash-basins, Black Rock stone, and Neos furniture (Neos furniture designed by Luca Martorano).
View showing the guest bathroom with formerly-exterior cedar-sheathed walls. (2017)
The master bathroom features Pro Tec windows framed in European pine, a freestanding tub by Wetstyle, and a marble vanity top from Ciot.
Master

