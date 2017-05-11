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All Photos/bath/counters : wood/tubs : alcove

Bathroom Wood Counters Alcove Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The home’s four bathrooms are tiled with custom ceramic tiles in four different colors. The pink upstairs bathroom is the only one with a tub.
The tall black faucet was an Amazon find, and the ceramic vessel sink from Wayfair.
The master bedroom has an ensuite, which was updated during the renovation. The pale green tiles are Dandelion by Swedish designers Claesson Koivisto Rune for Marrakech Design.
To add balance and interest, the architect contrasted the texture of oak shelving with the sleek finish of glossy white tile in the bathroom.
"I optimized every inch of space in the bathroom," says Petillaut, who employed a black-and-white palette and geometric lines that make the room feel more voluminous.
The bathroom was updated with retro-looking pink tiles, which were unconventionally paired with a red vanity and floors.
Like the rest of the home, the bathrooms have been completely remodeled and feature all-new fixtures and finishes. Wide subway tiles climb all the way up the wall in the shower.
Large-format porcelain tile wraps the bathroom.
White finishes meet light wood in the stylish bathrooms.
Stone tile and wood accents in the bathroom.
The shower is by Astra Walker.
The long and narrow master bathroom features Marmorino plaster walls, Fireclay tile, custom concrete sink, and Boffi Pipe faucets.
Master Bathroom
Designed by Hungarian studio POSITION Collective, this 2,099-square-foot, two-story villa on Rezeda Street in the Pest area of Budapest is home to a family of four. Within, herringbone wood floors, geometric details on the ceilings, quirky lighting, furniture with interesting textures and colors, and framed artwork and photography come together to create a jaw-dropping contemporary home.
Pepa gets a better view of what Gorman is explaining in the girls’ bathroom from her stump stool.