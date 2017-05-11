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All Photos/bath/counters : wood/toilets : one piece

Bathroom Wood Counters One Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

The selection of pale wood for the bathroom vanity helps to maintain a light and airy quality for the space.
Wood shelves lend a warm note in the otherwise all-white bathroom.
In the bathroom, an Astra Walker fixture with a bronze finish lends an elegant quality that offsets the organic texture of the plywood vanity.
The small bathroom is fully equipped with a shower, sink, and composting toilet.
Vintage furniture used as a bath vanities saved on the budget.
The bathroom has a richly textured material palette, including a copper towel rack, natural stone basin, and white ceramic tiles. The painting reflected in the mirror depicts draumstafir, magical Nordic staves.
The animal skull that hangs in the bath was a wedding gift. Shaffer painted one of the walls black to add interest. "The vanity is reclaimed and we built the medicine cabinet," she says.
Grey marble and oak panels line powder room walls.
One of three bathrooms, the updated master bath features the same plywood and maple cabinetry as in the kitchen. Colorful accents and modern features complement the space.
August decided to forgo an enclosed shower, opting instead to build an outdoor shower where he keeps his trailer parked. A composting toilet means that there is no black water tank to pump out.
An elegant black-tiled bathroom with a skylight.
Dark green vinyl flooring by Colour Flooring covers a bathroom floor.
Bathroom
A simple, yet elegant vanity doubles as storage.
Evoke International Design prioritized views of the heavily wooded lot surrounding the Point Grey residence, shown especially on the upper floors. Nearly every room, including this wood bathroom, features large windows to drink in nature.
Continuous view from the bathroom
In the bathroom, a Zyam tap by Aston Matthews is mounted on a Series 500 sink by Antonio Citterio for Pozzi-Ginori.
After: The bathroom and kitchen backsplash feature Merola white matte penny tiles purchased from The Home Depot.
The bathroom features clean, modern finishes.
An industrial-inspired bathroom has fixtures that look like sections of cut pipes.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Builder Luke Gilligan of Gilligan Development used reclaimed oak planks from a deconstructed barn to create this modern bathroom vanity’s rustic millwork. To achieve the rugged look, he sanded and wire-brushed the wood, then applied a clear stain. The sinks are from Duravit’s Vero line and the cabinet pulls are from Top Knobs.
Gray was used as an accent color to give the interiors a cleaner, lighter look.
Our shower/tub. This photo was taken just before we completed the final touches to our reclaimed southern yellow pine tub basin. It now has a drain & shower head/wand. Southern yellow pine is a naturally sappy wood, this is why we chose it. After sealing seams and glazing with a few coats of a two-part mirror coat, it's perfect! We love that it's a little different, custom, it's us.
Master Bathroom Detail
Master Bathroom Detail
Master Bathroom
Guest Bathroom
The bathroom sink is large, yet thin metal walls keep it unobtrusive.
The wardrobes, living room furniture and kitchen cabinetry were custom made according to the owners’ preferences.
A typical Milanese tile known as “cementine” is used for the floors of the kitchen, bathroom, and service areas to create a dialogue between contemporary and traditional elements.
Simple subway tiles decorate the walls of the main floor bath. A seamless concrete floor leads to directly to the shower with full-height glazing.
Bathroom in 1920s style
On the opposite end of the dining area is a spa-like bathroom with sliding arched doors, Moroccan tile trimming, a walk-in closet, toilet, rain shower, and a corner bathtub.
The bathroom is the only space that's separated by a wall.
Master ensuite with sliding mirror panels and view to green roof at tub
In the master bath, on the third floor, Greenguard-certified slate covers the walls and floor. An existing window was transitioned into a doorway. “I thought that’d be weird, a door in the shower,” David recalls. “But Alysia said it would make that particular terrace all the more private if we have to get to it through our shower!”
Acid-etched frosted, barn style- sliding glass panel
Concrete floor is water resistant.
Subway tile, another fixture of the urban landscape, envelops the bathroom.
Master