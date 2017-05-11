Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/counters : wood/sinks : wall mount

Bathroom Wood Counters Wall Mount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Eric added a skylight and new wood in a chevron pattern to the ceiling. The green concrete sink is from Concretti Designs and the floors are Kayan river pebble mosaic by Pebblino Mosaici. April stripped and sanded down a kitchen cabinet for storage, and added plaid wallpaper to the interior.
A powder room has Mulberry Torridon Woodsmoke wallpaper, a white oak counter framing a Kohler sink, and brass accents by way of the Watermark faucet and Wo &amp; We light fixture.
Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.
In the bathroom, wood-paneled walls mimic the striations in the rammed earth walls. The wood is wormy chestnut from Urban Salvage in Melbourne, and the counter is recycled blackbutt.
In the bathroom, an Astra Walker fixture with a bronze finish lends an elegant quality that offsets the organic texture of the plywood vanity.
In the main bath, Arto tile from Tempest Tileworks in turquoise was combined with Benjamin Moore paint in the color Boca Raton.
Ann Sacks terrazzo tile covers the floor and backsplash. The sinks were fabricated by a local artisan, Cement Elegance.
The climbing wax plant (Hoya Carnosa) seen in the bathroom and kitchen started as clippings from a century-old wax plant belonging to Claudia’s mother. "I like to think this plant was from the same era that the row home was being built," she adds.
Since the home had to be completely gutted, few original elements were kept. To bring character and sense of age back to the home, Claudia spent two weeks scouring the internet for a vintage toilet and sink and settled on the "perfect blush set" salvaged from a 1970s home.
The wood waterfall vanity was built by Chris’ brother, Jeremy, who used oak wood reclaimed from an old barn that was then sanded down and finished with water-based polyurethane.
Evoke International Design prioritized views of the heavily wooded lot surrounding the Point Grey residence, shown especially on the upper floors. Nearly every room, including this wood bathroom, features large windows to drink in nature.
A simple bathroom vanity.
The new master bathroom was expanded. The maroon sink was moved to a new location and has a more sculptural feel.
In the bathroom, a Zyam tap by Aston Matthews is mounted on a Series 500 sink by Antonio Citterio for Pozzi-Ginori.
Hobart-based ceramic artist Lindsey Wherrett and Archier collabrated to create the round bathroom sink, whose tones take inspiration from the Mount Wellington undergrowth.
An industrial-inspired bathroom has fixtures that look like sections of cut pipes.
"Our bathroom cabinets were really the biggest success for us. With all the medical supplies, we needed extra storage in the bathroom. We had a very specific vision in mind, which Duvall Woodworking knocked out of the park," says LeAnne.
The bathroom sink is large, yet thin metal walls keep it unobtrusive.
The double vanity in the master bath has a concrete trough sink with a wood slab counter.
Sage-colored clay tiles line the shower stall in the master bath.
Bathroom in 1920s style
The bathroom integrates a sense of the outdoors.
Lacquered wallpapers bring a vibrancy of colour to the bathroom.
The bathroom has an elevated shower area with frosted glass windows that look out to a quiet alley.
Glass bulbs serve as vases and pots for flowers and small plant.