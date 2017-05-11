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All Photos/bath/counters : wood/sinks : vessel

Bathroom Wood Counters Vessel Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Hexagonal penny tile ascends from floor to ceiling in the skylit primary bathroom.
“In Spain, there’s the inheritance of the bourgeois [floor plan] that has shrunk over time,” says Luzárraga. “Usually, the toilets have the worst places in the house: they’re not ventilated or illuminated naturally. We think this also has to do with a Catholic culture where flesh is sin. We wanted to turn this around and play with the concept of intimacy. It gives you a lot of pleasure to take a bath, so don’t we do it close to the window with light and air?”
The selection of pale wood for the bathroom vanity helps to maintain a light and airy quality for the space.
The shower has concrete tile from Zia Tile which was painstakingly cut to follow the angle of the ceiling. The exterior wood screen provides privacy over the windows while allowing light in.
The tall black faucet was an Amazon find, and the ceramic vessel sink from Wayfair.
Wood shelves lend a warm note in the otherwise all-white bathroom.
The bathrooms are outfitted with grey tile that features a stone-like appearance that references the outdoors.
Since the couple think of the addition as an “extrusion,” they “carried that theme to the rest of the house with the vertical fixtures on the stair and the vertical slats in the bathroom vanity,” says Jason. The marble sink basins are from Stone Forest. The custom shape of the mirror swirls around lights from Rich Willing and Brilliant. Faucets from Rejuvenation are mounted on white oak backplates inset into the slats.
The stone was the driving force behind the powder room design. The grey glass of the custom Lindsey Adelman light connects to the veining and elevates the whole look.
Yellow tiles add a fun pop of color in the bathroom.
The bathroom features timber cabinetry and a natural-stone floor, which echoes the material palette used throughout the rest of the home.
Architect Charlie Lazor designed this peaceful, lakeside prefab in Ontario, Canada, with a Japanese-style bathroom clad in richly stained teak with a matching tub and sink by Bath in Wood.
Vertical windows flood the ensuite bathroom with natural light.
High-end materials make the bathroom design feel intentional and well thought out. Finishes and fixtures include an Abi brushed brass tap, a tile backsplash, a black timber vanity, a concrete sink, terrazzo floors, and a cement shower surround.
Boat design inspired the concept for the bedroom and bathroom. “Boats are where great design meets small spaces,” explains de la Vega.
There are 1.5 bathrooms in the home, and the upstairs en-suite bath has the shower. "Although very well equipped with solar energy, you must manage energy according to the power of the sun," says Dignard. "In winter, taking six showers one after the other is not so much 'smart energy.'"
Each cabin’s bathroom has a private toilet room, sink, and shower with a floor-to-ceiling window that can be opened while showering to let nature inside. “You can literally bathe in nature,” says designer Taylor Bode. A ladder leads to a loft with a skylight.
The large master bathroom on the first floor of the main house features a freestanding tub with ocean and forest views.
Vintage furniture used as a bath vanities saved on the budget.
The bathroom features a freestanding tub made from an upcycled feeding trough from a farm, and a salvaged door. There is a composting toilet, and water comes from a 1000-liter rainwater tank located on the second floor.
In the skylit master bathroom, Dandelion tile from Marrakech Design is paired with tile from Ann Sacks. The fixtures are by California Faucets and the mirror is from Paris Mirrors.
A wardrobe is nestled at the top of the stairs.
The bathroom has a richly textured material palette, including a copper towel rack, natural stone basin, and white ceramic tiles. The painting reflected in the mirror depicts draumstafir, magical Nordic staves.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
The master bedroom has an ensuite, which was updated during the renovation. The pale green tiles are Dandelion by Swedish designers Claesson Koivisto Rune for Marrakech Design.
The high window brings in light and views of nature without sacrificing privacy.
The walls and floor are covered in large-format Cerbis Ceramics Frammenti tile. The upper walls have a Wall2Floor Render finish from Adelaide Custom Coatings. The blackbutt vanity by Timberwolf Design sports a Studio Bagno Silo Nucrete basin concrete sink.
A custom arch mirror in brass from Pop & Scott makes an eye-catching statement in the new bathroom. “The introduction of a curve was very important to break up all the lines and soften the bathroom space,” says Harry.
The raw pine that wraps around the vanity, walls, flooring and ceiling in the bath lends texture and warmth.
A wall of black subway tile in this bathroom keeps the scheme consistent with the other one.
In the bathroom, a custom-designed oak vanity extends into the large, penny-tiled shower.
The small bathroom on the mezzanine uses the same material palette as the kitchen.
The plumbing fixtures and the dark ceramic tile reflect the black color of the cabinets. Round recessed handles are visually refined yet allow the panels on the vanity unit to be easily opened.
The mezzanine can easily be transformed into a guest room thanks to the sofa bed and the small adjoining bathroom.
To add balance and interest, the architect contrasted the texture of oak shelving with the sleek finish of glossy white tile in the bathroom.
"I optimized every inch of space in the bathroom," says Petillaut, who employed a black-and-white palette and geometric lines that make the room feel more voluminous.
The master bathroom is outfitted with a Victorian ash counter with a Nood Co blush-pink vessel sink. The tiles seen here are by Artedomus.
The bathroom was updated with retro-looking pink tiles, which were unconventionally paired with a red vanity and floors.
A guest bathroom includes cabinetry built by the couple.
A peek inside the blue powder room, off to the side of the service area.
A look inside the black ensuite bathroom on the ground floor.
Ceramists at locally based Glost Studios created bathroom basins to match the custom color palette.
Wei outfitted the room with Heath Ceramics wallpaper from Hygge &amp; West. “I'm just generally big into wallpaper and especially in powder rooms,” says Wei. Blue accents and plywood details are repeated throughout the home to create a consistent throughline.
Like the rest of the home, the bathrooms have been completely remodeled and feature all-new fixtures and finishes. Wide subway tiles climb all the way up the wall in the shower.
A peek inside a light-filled bathroom with cabinetry made of Australian blackbutt timber veneer. “Given that they’re rentals, durability and minimal maintenance were a big priority,” say the architects.
The guest bathroom features an organically shaped wooden table, which is suspended on copper and rests against the textured stucco wall.
Grey marble and oak panels line powder room walls.
A clerestory harnesses natural light for the bath.
As with the kitchen island bench and the cabinetry for the media unit, the bathroom vanity was custom designed by Studio Jackson Scott and built on-site using Australian Blackbutt.
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