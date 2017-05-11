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All Photos/bath/counters : wood/sinks : undermount

Bathroom Wood Counters Undermount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Wood shelves lend a warm note in the otherwise all-white bathroom.
A powder room near the entrance has <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Singita</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> wallpaper by Cole &amp; Son.</span>
Jocie specified slate floor tiles and cement wall tiles by Clé, then applied Venetian plaster from Master of Plaster with the help of some friends. "It’s really fun once you get into the rhythm of it, but definitely takes some time," says the architect.
The new custom teak vanity and tub surround were designed by Jocie and fabricated by O’Brien Wood & Iron. At the vanity, Kohler sinks are joined with California faucets and medicine cabinets by Urban Outfitters. The vase is from Summer School.
The bathroom was outfitted with a custom sink optimized for the tiny space.
The bathroom accommodates a full-size tub and a clothes washer and dryer.
Norske Mikrohus offers customizable baths, letting customers choose flooring and wall finishes.
The master bathroom is encased in wood, from the floors and shower walls, to the vanity and toilet button plate. A small door opens to the outside.
A new powder room features simple, natural materials that tie in with the rest of the house—a wood counter, wood knobs, and neutral-hued Sugie mosaic tiles from Artedomus.
Massive stones have also been embedded into the guest bathroom.
The master bath is clad in plywood and features a custom vanity by Woodline Design paired with a Bourgogne limestone countertop with a honed finish by Fox Marble. The vanity mirror is a custom piece by Greg Nelson at GGD.
Now, the bathroom is a beautiful blend of white, wood, and brass. The Lucent mirror and Aquitaine pendant lighting in burnished brass are from RH Modern.
The private areas are separated, but visually connected to the new living area.
A bright and updated bathroom.
For the heart of the space, Hale designed a double vanity—fabricated with wood from the original house—around an existing column. The pendant is by Lindsey Adelman.
Concrete floor is water resistant.
White oak cabinetry was custom built and fabricated by FWD. Polished concrete floors and white tile compliment the warm wood tones.