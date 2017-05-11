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All Photos/bath/counters : wood/lighting : wall

Bathroom Wood Counters Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Eric added a skylight and new wood in a chevron pattern to the ceiling. The green concrete sink is from Concretti Designs and the floors are Kayan river pebble mosaic by Pebblino Mosaici. April stripped and sanded down a kitchen cabinet for storage, and added plaid wallpaper to the interior.
A powder room has Mulberry Torridon Woodsmoke wallpaper, a white oak counter framing a Kohler sink, and brass accents by way of the Watermark faucet and Wo &amp; We light fixture.
The shower has concrete tile from Zia Tile which was painstakingly cut to follow the angle of the ceiling. The exterior wood screen provides privacy over the windows while allowing light in.
Since the couple think of the addition as an “extrusion,” they “carried that theme to the rest of the house with the vertical fixtures on the stair and the vertical slats in the bathroom vanity,” says Jason. The marble sink basins are from Stone Forest. The custom shape of the mirror swirls around lights from Rich Willing and Brilliant. Faucets from Rejuvenation are mounted on white oak backplates inset into the slats.
Yellow tiles add a fun pop of color in the bathroom.
Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.
A look at the bathroom with a glass shower on the second floor.
In the guest bathroom, a light scone from West Elm hangs on lime-washed walls.
Jocie specified slate floor tiles and cement wall tiles by Clé, then applied Venetian plaster from Master of Plaster with the help of some friends. "It’s really fun once you get into the rhythm of it, but definitely takes some time," says the architect.
The new custom teak vanity and tub surround were designed by Jocie and fabricated by O’Brien Wood & Iron. At the vanity, Kohler sinks are joined with California faucets and medicine cabinets by Urban Outfitters. The vase is from Summer School.
Architect Charlie Lazor designed this peaceful, lakeside prefab in Ontario, Canada, with a Japanese-style bathroom clad in richly stained teak with a matching tub and sink by Bath in Wood.
Small-scale hex floor tiles work better with the home’s vintage—as does the new wainscot and Swedish reproduction wallpaper found at Walnut Wallpaper in Los Angeles. When Zachary couldn’t find the perfect antique for the vanity, the designer had one custom built.
Vintage furniture used as a bath vanities saved on the budget.
The bathroom accommodates a full-size tub and a clothes washer and dryer.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
In the bathroom of a London home, architects Archer + Braun implemented a Moroccan plaster technique and found an installer who specializes in tadelakt. "Tadelakt also has a nice tactile quality, is slightly textured, and just off-matte, so it reacts well to natural light," says cofounder Stuart Archer.
The climbing wax plant (Hoya Carnosa) seen in the bathroom and kitchen started as clippings from a century-old wax plant belonging to Claudia’s mother. "I like to think this plant was from the same era that the row home was being built," she adds.
Since the home had to be completely gutted, few original elements were kept. To bring character and sense of age back to the home, Claudia spent two weeks scouring the internet for a vintage toilet and sink and settled on the "perfect blush set" salvaged from a 1970s home.
The wood waterfall vanity was built by Chris’ brother, Jeremy, who used oak wood reclaimed from an old barn that was then sanded down and finished with water-based polyurethane.
In the bathroom, a custom-designed oak vanity extends into the large, penny-tiled shower.
To add balance and interest, the architect contrasted the texture of oak shelving with the sleek finish of glossy white tile in the bathroom.
"I optimized every inch of space in the bathroom," says Petillaut, who employed a black-and-white palette and geometric lines that make the room feel more voluminous.
A new powder room features simple, natural materials that tie in with the rest of the house—a wood counter, wood knobs, and neutral-hued Sugie mosaic tiles from Artedomus.
The bathroom includes a faucet and sink from Kohler, shower fixtures from Brizo, and a mirror and light from Restoration Hardware. The tiles are by Ann Sacks.
The minimalist bathroom features another walnut countertop. The Airstream’s curves and lack of straight walls presented a challenge for August, who built all of his own cabinetry.
A peek inside one of two bathrooms in the house.
Vertical tiles line the shower and the faucet backsplash.
To complete the boho feel, the designers added an Urban Outfitters wallpaper behind the double vanity. The handmade brass fixtures are from Pepe & Carols.
In the master bath, a West Elm dresser was converted into a double vanity.
Bathroom
Modern tile in the bathroom and a minimalist bedroom give the home a polished, yet inviting, look.
A look at the bathroom sandwiched between the sauna and gym.
The new master bathroom was expanded. The maroon sink was moved to a new location and has a more sculptural feel.
Continuous view from the bathroom
In the bathroom, a Zyam tap by Aston Matthews is mounted on a Series 500 sink by Antonio Citterio for Pozzi-Ginori.
In the master bathroom is a reclaimed, cast iron tub that creates the feeling of soaking in the outdoors without interrupting moments of repose.
A West Elm rug in the bedroom.
Because the eponymous grandparents don’t fuss over getting dressed up for a night on the town, a typical vanity with a mirror was not needed for the master bathroom. Dash Marshall designed the solid walnut vanity with built-in sink. It’s sealed with nautical varnish, with a base of bent steel sheetmetal powder coated in Pearlescent White.
The bathroom has two glass walls with frosted and transparent glass to allow light to filter in from the windowed area. Colored grout and yellow drawers and hardware bring bright colors into the space.
Among modern bathroom vanities, vessel sinks are all the rage due to their simple yet functional design. This sleek white porcelain vessel fits perfectly into this gorgeous tropical bathroom.
The master bath is clad in plywood and features a custom vanity by Woodline Design paired with a Bourgogne limestone countertop with a honed finish by Fox Marble. The vanity mirror is a custom piece by Greg Nelson at GGD.
Builder Luke Gilligan of Gilligan Development used reclaimed oak planks from a deconstructed barn to create this modern bathroom vanity’s rustic millwork. To achieve the rugged look, he sanded and wire-brushed the wood, then applied a clear stain. The sinks are from Duravit’s Vero line and the cabinet pulls are from Top Knobs.
A look at the attached bathroom.
Main bathroom
Monochromatic tones are juxtaposed with warm accents to create a palette that is both rich and contemporary.
In the basement, the updated bathroom includes a new shower and toilet. The bathroom walls and ceilings are waxed concrete, while the counter is made from fir.
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