Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/counters : wood/lighting : pendant

Bathroom Wood Counters Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The stone was the driving force behind the powder room design. The grey glass of the custom Lindsey Adelman light connects to the veining and elevates the whole look.
In the main bath, Arto tile from Tempest Tileworks in turquoise was combined with Benjamin Moore paint in the color Boca Raton.
Ann Sacks terrazzo tile covers the floor and backsplash. The sinks were fabricated by a local artisan, Cement Elegance.
Each cabin’s bathroom has a private toilet room, sink, and shower with a floor-to-ceiling window that can be opened while showering to let nature inside. “You can literally bathe in nature,” says designer Taylor Bode. A ladder leads to a loft with a skylight.
The large master bathroom on the first floor of the main house features a freestanding tub with ocean and forest views.
The bathroom has a richly textured material palette, including a copper towel rack, natural stone basin, and white ceramic tiles. The painting reflected in the mirror depicts draumstafir, magical Nordic staves.
A guest bathroom includes cabinetry built by the couple.
Wei outfitted the room with Heath Ceramics wallpaper from Hygge &amp; West. “I'm just generally big into wallpaper and especially in powder rooms,” says Wei. Blue accents and plywood details are repeated throughout the home to create a consistent throughline.
The funky master bath features stained white oak cabinetry by Eby Construction, Fantini fixtures, and a deep soaking tub. Mosaic tile, laid in a graphic pattern, echoes the angles of the abstract pendant light.
The main floor bathroom was reduced in size to accommodate the new kitchen pantry. The three-quarter bath includes a custom floating walnut slab vanity, dark blue linen-textured tiles, and chrome accents.
Large-format porcelain tile wraps the bathroom.
Featuring lush greenery, an indoor fireplace, and a spacious soaking tub, the renovated silo is a spa-like oasis.
The bathroom is fitted out with Tudo & Co pendant lights, a Caroma Urbane toilet, Studio Bagno Manhattan basins, and Phoenix Vivid tapware.
In the master bathroom, dark stone differentiates the space from the rest of the bright interiors. All bathrooms include electric underfloor heating.
The bathroom features clean, modern finishes.
The guest bathroom features a Gala pendant designed by Rich Brilliant Willing.
In the guest bathroom, a steam room shower portal is finished with marble slabs, while birch plywood clads the dry zone.
The bathrooms are visually and texturally divided into ceramic granite wet areas and painted dry areas.
The bathroom fixtures include Waterworks, Duravit, Kohler, and Geberit.
Another bathroom boasts a striking black-and-white patterned tile on the floor and is completed with gold faucets, wooden cabinetry, as well as a contemporary black sink.
This photo and the next are two very different modern bathroom vanities with mirrors. Here, a Rejuvenation mirror with brass accents reflects those throughout the guesthouse, including in the Waterworks taps and Workstead pendants.
The second floor powder room reflects the glass bridge above.
Now, the bathroom is a beautiful blend of white, wood, and brass. The Lucent mirror and Aquitaine pendant lighting in burnished brass are from RH Modern.
Guest Bathroom
"Historically, this topmost room would have housed the silk weavers' rooms, but the room is now Zen, one where you might relax into a freestanding tub or sink into a bed of plumped up pillows," says Eayrs.
Powder bathroom.
Even the bathroom offers access to the outdoors.
The glazed vertical panels have fine, black silicone lines that define the joints, and solid rosewood frames around the operable windows.
#bath&spa #masterbath #skylight #lighting #indoor #interior #sink #faucet #tub #tile #shower #Brizo #SlabHaus #wood #mirror #modern #Foundry12
In the master bathroom, a BainUltra Essencia freestanding tub with an Axor Starck filler offers a perch for the couple’s granddaughter Arabella and her cousin Alexandra. The built-in vanity is made of the same ApplePly material as the kitchen cabinetry.
In the bathroom, a teak live-edge countertop and custom yellow cabinet support a double wash basin by Duravit. A mirror from Restoration Hardware hangs below custom lights, designed by the homeowner for a steampunk look.
Concrete floor is water resistant.
Glass bulbs serve as vases and pots for flowers and small plant.