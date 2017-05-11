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All Photos/bath/counters : wood/lighting : accent

Bathroom Wood Counters Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A powder room has Mulberry Torridon Woodsmoke wallpaper, a white oak counter framing a Kohler sink, and brass accents by way of the Watermark faucet and Wo &amp; We light fixture.
The shower has concrete tile from Zia Tile which was painstakingly cut to follow the angle of the ceiling. The exterior wood screen provides privacy over the windows while allowing light in.
Since the couple think of the addition as an “extrusion,” they “carried that theme to the rest of the house with the vertical fixtures on the stair and the vertical slats in the bathroom vanity,” says Jason. The marble sink basins are from Stone Forest. The custom shape of the mirror swirls around lights from Rich Willing and Brilliant. Faucets from Rejuvenation are mounted on white oak backplates inset into the slats.
Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.
In the bathroom, wood-paneled walls mimic the striations in the rammed earth walls. The wood is wormy chestnut from Urban Salvage in Melbourne, and the counter is recycled blackbutt.
Small-scale hex floor tiles work better with the home’s vintage—as does the new wainscot and Swedish reproduction wallpaper found at Walnut Wallpaper in Los Angeles. When Zachary couldn’t find the perfect antique for the vanity, the designer had one custom built.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
The guest bathroom features an organically shaped wooden table, which is suspended on copper and rests against the textured stucco wall.
Grey marble and oak panels line powder room walls.
A look at the bathroom sandwiched between the sauna and gym.
Geometric stonework accents the area around the sink.
Massive stones have also been embedded into the guest bathroom.
This prefabricated home in California sought to minimize waste in everything from the construction process to the appliances and fixtures inside. The sink in the powder room is made from recycled tires.
The long and narrow master bathroom features Marmorino plaster walls, Fireclay tile, custom concrete sink, and Boffi Pipe faucets.
The master bath is clad in plywood and features a custom vanity by Woodline Design paired with a Bourgogne limestone countertop with a honed finish by Fox Marble. The vanity mirror is a custom piece by Greg Nelson at GGD.
Our shower/tub. This photo was taken just before we completed the final touches to our reclaimed southern yellow pine tub basin. It now has a drain & shower head/wand. Southern yellow pine is a naturally sappy wood, this is why we chose it. After sealing seams and glazing with a few coats of a two-part mirror coat, it's perfect! We love that it's a little different, custom, it's us.
Seamless transitions occur between spaces. A frosted glass window allows daylight to fall into the bath space, while also providing privacy.
Lacquered wallpapers bring a vibrancy of colour to the bathroom.
Master ensuite with sliding mirror panels and view to green roof at tub