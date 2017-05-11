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All Photos/bath/counters : wood/floors : slate

Bathroom Wood Counters Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Jocie specified slate floor tiles and cement wall tiles by Clé, then applied Venetian plaster from Master of Plaster with the help of some friends. "It’s really fun once you get into the rhythm of it, but definitely takes some time," says the architect.
The new custom teak vanity and tub surround were designed by Jocie and fabricated by O’Brien Wood & Iron. At the vanity, Kohler sinks are joined with California faucets and medicine cabinets by Urban Outfitters. The vase is from Summer School.
Stone tile and wood accents in the bathroom.
Wooden surfaces give the bathroom and sauna a warm, spa-like feel. A fully glazed wall connects the sauna to the great outdoors.
In the master bathroom, dark stone differentiates the space from the rest of the bright interiors. All bathrooms include electric underfloor heating.
The shower is by Astra Walker.
The architects made the sink the center of the bathroom and then designed everything else to orbit around it. The result is a bathroom that feels remarkably airy for its size. A local craftsman made the custom stamped saddle leather pulls.
Because the eponymous grandparents don’t fuss over getting dressed up for a night on the town, a typical vanity with a mirror was not needed for the master bathroom. Dash Marshall designed the solid walnut vanity with built-in sink. It’s sealed with nautical varnish, with a base of bent steel sheetmetal powder coated in Pearlescent White.
The guest bathroom features a Gala pendant designed by Rich Brilliant Willing.
Among modern bathroom vanities, vessel sinks are all the rage due to their simple yet functional design. This sleek white porcelain vessel fits perfectly into this gorgeous tropical bathroom.
"Our bathroom cabinets were really the biggest success for us. With all the medical supplies, we needed extra storage in the bathroom. We had a very specific vision in mind, which Duvall Woodworking knocked out of the park," says LeAnne.
The glass dividers in the bathroom are hand-crafted by Ukrainian craftsmen.
The bathroom integrates a sense of the outdoors.
In the master bath, on the third floor, Greenguard-certified slate covers the walls and floor. An existing window was transitioned into a doorway. “I thought that’d be weird, a door in the shower,” David recalls. “But Alysia said it would make that particular terrace all the more private if we have to get to it through our shower!”