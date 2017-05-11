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All Photos/bath/counters : wood/floors : rug

Bathroom Wood Counters Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The new master bathroom was expanded. The maroon sink was moved to a new location and has a more sculptural feel.
A West Elm rug in the bedroom.
The curved master bath in the cottage includes curved built-in seating, a Victoria Albert soaking tub, and two vanities with make-up lighting.
The downstairs bathroom features a waterfall shower. A glass shower enclosure (not pictured) has also been installed.
An old brass jam pan has been repurposed into the bathroom sink, while the tap is a reclaimed French copper kettle.
"Historically, this topmost room would have housed the silk weavers' rooms, but the room is now Zen, one where you might relax into a freestanding tub or sink into a bed of plumped up pillows," says Eayrs.
Penny tile and blond wood lockers with brass hardware bedeck the shower room.
Samuel designed the custom vanity simply adorned with a Kohler Vox sink. The wall-mounted faucet is the Kohler Purist line and sconces are Cedar & Moss.
For the heart of the space, Hale designed a double vanity—fabricated with wood from the original house—around an existing column. The pendant is by Lindsey Adelman.
Designed by Hungarian studio POSITION Collective, this 2,099-square-foot, two-story villa on Rezeda Street in the Pest area of Budapest is home to a family of four. Within, herringbone wood floors, geometric details on the ceilings, quirky lighting, furniture with interesting textures and colors, and framed artwork and photography come together to create a jaw-dropping contemporary home.