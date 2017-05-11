Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/counters : wood/floors : painted wood

Bathroom Wood Counters Painted Wood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The downstairs bathroom features a waterfall shower. A glass shower enclosure (not pictured) has also been installed.
An old brass jam pan has been repurposed into the bathroom sink, while the tap is a reclaimed French copper kettle.