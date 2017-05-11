All Photos/bath/counters : wood/floors : medium hardwood

24 Bathroom Wood Counters Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos And Ideas

A peek inside one of two bathrooms in the house.
The wood-clad bathroom features a full shower and custom-made natural stone sink, which was created from a rock found at a neighboring river.
A peek inside the sauna, also lined with cedar.
A peek inside the guest bath next to the entry.
In this Toronto home, the windows of the combined laundry and bathroom looks out into a courtyard from the second floor.
In the master bathroom is a reclaimed, cast iron tub that creates the feeling of soaking in the outdoors without interrupting moments of repose.
The countertops and interior cladding were created from reclaimed beams and siding from the original cabin.
The second floor powder room reflects the glass bridge above.
Tres bathroom accesories.
A peek into the master bath.
The Japanese-style bathroom, which is clad in teak, features a matching tub and sink by Bath in Wood.
The private areas are separated, but visually connected to the new living area.
A bathroom in the northern pavilion.
The Autonomous Tent runs on Treebones Resort's water supply. Solar panels power the LED lights, pumps, water filters, and a composting system.
Master Bathroom
A slim shelf of raw wood and metal and mirrors lining one side of the wall, creates the illusion of expansiveness in this laundry room in a Japan home designed by Koizumisekkei.
#bath&spa #masterbath #skylight #lighting #indoor #interior #sink #faucet #tub #tile #shower #Brizo #SlabHaus #wood #mirror #modern #Foundry12
In the bathroom, a teak live-edge countertop and custom yellow cabinet support a double wash basin by Duravit. A mirror from Restoration Hardware hangs below custom lights, designed by the homeowner for a steampunk look.
Talo Mini chrome sconces from Artemide installed atop the mirror in the master bathroom effectively disappear, becoming what Maca calls “subtle 3-D sculptures.” The Neo Blanco vanity, from Porcelanosa, is clad in the same Douglas fir as the ceiling. The IQ faucets are from Jado.
Master

A comfortable bathroom is a key source of tranquility in your home. Whether sleek and minimal or bursting with colorful tiles, a curated modern bathroom impresses residents and guests alike. Find inspiration to create your own personal oasis with these projects featuring popular counter materials like marble, quartz, and wood; flooring options like ceramic, hardwood, and concrete; and a huge variety of sink, tub, and shower options.