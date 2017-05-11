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All Photos/bath/counters : wood/floors : medium hardwood

Bathroom Wood Counters Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Master bathroom, Maison JJ Joubert
A look at the bathroom with a glass shower on the second floor.
The bathroom features a freestanding tub made from an upcycled feeding trough from a farm, and a salvaged door. There is a composting toilet, and water comes from a 1000-liter rainwater tank located on the second floor.
The raw pine that wraps around the vanity, walls, flooring and ceiling in the bath lends texture and warmth.
A wall of black subway tile in this bathroom keeps the scheme consistent with the other one.
The small bathroom on the mezzanine uses the same material palette as the kitchen.
A guest bathroom includes cabinetry built by the couple.
The bath in the Gooseneck is outfitted with charcoal gray and honey-colored horizontal wood siding.
While Herbst doesn't typically construct step-in bathtubs, this project led the team to work on as small a scale as possible as to balance the supporting stilts.
A peek inside one of two bathrooms in the house.
The wood-clad bathroom features a full shower and custom-made natural stone sink, which was created from a rock found at a neighboring river.
A peek inside the sauna, also lined with cedar.
A peek inside the guest bath next to the entry.
In this Toronto home, the windows of the combined laundry and bathroom looks out into a courtyard from the second floor.
In the master bathroom is a reclaimed, cast iron tub that creates the feeling of soaking in the outdoors without interrupting moments of repose.
The countertops and interior cladding were created from reclaimed beams and siding from the original cabin.
The second floor powder room reflects the glass bridge above.
Tres bathroom accesories.
Our shower/tub. This photo was taken just before we completed the final touches to our reclaimed southern yellow pine tub basin. It now has a drain & shower head/wand. Southern yellow pine is a naturally sappy wood, this is why we chose it. After sealing seams and glazing with a few coats of a two-part mirror coat, it's perfect! We love that it's a little different, custom, it's us.
Interior view of upper level bathroom
The hopper motif is repeated in interior details such as door handles, wall tiles, and sinks.
A peek into the master bath.
The Japanese-style bathroom, which is clad in teak, features a matching tub and sink by Bath in Wood.
The private areas are separated, but visually connected to the new living area.
A bathroom in the northern pavilion.
The Autonomous Tent runs on Treebones Resort's water supply. Solar panels power the LED lights, pumps, water filters, and a composting system.
Master Bathroom
A slim shelf of raw wood and metal and mirrors lining one side of the wall, creates the illusion of expansiveness in this laundry room in a Japan home designed by Koizumisekkei.
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In the bathroom, a teak live-edge countertop and custom yellow cabinet support a double wash basin by Duravit. A mirror from Restoration Hardware hangs below custom lights, designed by the homeowner for a steampunk look.
Talo Mini chrome sconces from Artemide installed atop the mirror in the master bathroom effectively disappear, becoming what Maca calls “subtle 3-D sculptures.” The Neo Blanco vanity, from Porcelanosa, is clad in the same Douglas fir as the ceiling. The IQ faucets are from Jado.
Master