Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/counters : wood/floors : light hardwood

Bathroom Wood Counters Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The stone was the driving force behind the powder room design. The grey glass of the custom Lindsey Adelman light connects to the veining and elevates the whole look.
The small bathroom is fully equipped with a shower, sink, and composting toilet.
There are 1.5 bathrooms in the home, and the upstairs en-suite bath has the shower. "Although very well equipped with solar energy, you must manage energy according to the power of the sun," says Dignard. "In winter, taking six showers one after the other is not so much 'smart energy.'"
The master bathroom is encased in wood, from the floors and shower walls, to the vanity and toilet button plate. A small door opens to the outside.
A simple, yet elegant vanity doubles as storage.
The warm aesthetic from the wooden surfaces continue into the bathroom.
Chien's bathroom upstairs maintains the same stripes as well as an array of plants and porcelain deer nestled in the foliage.
Grooved and ridged versions of the same type of Fir planks have been used to clad the joists to become the ceiling and the floors.
Main bathroom
Master Bathroom Detail
Master Bathroom
Seamless transitions occur between spaces. A frosted glass window allows daylight to fall into the bath space, while also providing privacy.
"Historically, this topmost room would have housed the silk weavers' rooms, but the room is now Zen, one where you might relax into a freestanding tub or sink into a bed of plumped up pillows," says Eayrs.
The second floor powder room.
Built-in wooden storage and shelving systems keep the interior clutter-free.
The planks are nailed vertically to the framework of the chalet, as well as its interior walls.
The sauna-like bathroom is made of cedar and features fixtures from VOLA.
This trend is made for small homes. "I think this type of floor treatment is most appropriate in areas of transition, [like] entry areas, open baths, or even kitchens," says Zunino. Why? "It's a creative way to delineate space without a hard line." Photo courtesy of Studio M #design #interior #tiletransitioning #floor #bathroom #mydomaine
For the heart of the space, Hale designed a double vanity—fabricated with wood from the original house—around an existing column. The pendant is by Lindsey Adelman.
WH Residence | M3 Architects