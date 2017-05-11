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All Photos/bath/counters : wood/floors : ceramic tile

Bathroom Wood Counters Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Hexagonal penny tile ascends from floor to ceiling in the skylit primary bathroom.
The home’s four bathrooms are tiled with custom ceramic tiles in four different colors. The pink upstairs bathroom is the only one with a tub.
Green tiles complement an oversized vanity in the bathroom, which gets lot of natural light.
A cast-iron clawfoot tub from Vintage Tub & Bath received a bold red paint job.
Small-scale hex floor tiles work better with the home’s vintage—as does the new wainscot and Swedish reproduction wallpaper found at Walnut Wallpaper in Los Angeles. When Zachary couldn’t find the perfect antique for the vanity, the designer had one custom built.
Vintage furniture used as a bath vanities saved on the budget.
LumiPods feature Axor fixtures in a chrome steel finish by default, although other options are available.
The bathroom has a richly textured material palette, including a copper towel rack, natural stone basin, and white ceramic tiles. The painting reflected in the mirror depicts draumstafir, magical Nordic staves.
The master bedroom has an ensuite, which was updated during the renovation. The pale green tiles are Dandelion by Swedish designers Claesson Koivisto Rune for Marrakech Design.
The high window brings in light and views of nature without sacrificing privacy.
The walls and floor are covered in large-format Cerbis Ceramics Frammenti tile. The upper walls have a Wall2Floor Render finish from Adelaide Custom Coatings. The blackbutt vanity by Timberwolf Design sports a Studio Bagno Silo Nucrete basin concrete sink.
A custom arch mirror in brass from Pop & Scott makes an eye-catching statement in the new bathroom. “The introduction of a curve was very important to break up all the lines and soften the bathroom space,” says Harry.
The climbing wax plant (Hoya Carnosa) seen in the bathroom and kitchen started as clippings from a century-old wax plant belonging to Claudia’s mother. "I like to think this plant was from the same era that the row home was being built," she adds.
Since the home had to be completely gutted, few original elements were kept. To bring character and sense of age back to the home, Claudia spent two weeks scouring the internet for a vintage toilet and sink and settled on the "perfect blush set" salvaged from a 1970s home.
The wood waterfall vanity was built by Chris’ brother, Jeremy, who used oak wood reclaimed from an old barn that was then sanded down and finished with water-based polyurethane.
In the bathroom, a custom-designed oak vanity extends into the large, penny-tiled shower.
The small bathroom on the mezzanine uses the same material palette as the kitchen.
The master bathroom retains its original configuration, including a sunken shower.
The master bathroom was refreshed with new tiles and counters. Sliding doors were also added to the master bathroom and the study space for privacy.
The half bath next to the kitchen was renewed with new counters, lighting, and a cleverly concealed water closet.
Handmade Portuguese tiles line the floor of the upstairs bathroom, where a MissoniHome towel adds a bright touch.
A peek inside the blue powder room, off to the side of the service area.
A look inside the black ensuite bathroom on the ground floor.
Ceramists at locally based Glost Studios created bathroom basins to match the custom color palette.
Like the rest of the home, the bathrooms have been completely remodeled and feature all-new fixtures and finishes. Wide subway tiles climb all the way up the wall in the shower.
The funky master bath features stained white oak cabinetry by Eby Construction, Fantini fixtures, and a deep soaking tub. Mosaic tile, laid in a graphic pattern, echoes the angles of the abstract pendant light.
The bathroom includes a faucet and sink from Kohler, shower fixtures from Brizo, and a mirror and light from Restoration Hardware. The tiles are by Ann Sacks.
In the master bath, a West Elm dresser was converted into a double vanity.
Bathroom
The walls feature Quebec Hexagone Series Arctic White tiles, while the bathroom floors are lined with Hexagone Verona White. The cabinet is built from Baltic birch plywood.
The bathroom is outfitted with a Nature's Head composting toilet, stainless steel sink, and custom cabinets. The countertop and curved wall are built from cedar. The LED lighting strips add a modern touch.
A simple bathroom vanity.
The new master bathroom was expanded. The maroon sink was moved to a new location and has a more sculptural feel.
The ensuite master bath features a freestanding tub, and more floor-to-ceiling glazing affords lush views across the gardens.
After: The bathroom and kitchen backsplash feature Merola white matte penny tiles purchased from The Home Depot.
The bathroom features clean, modern finishes.
The bathroom has two glass walls with frosted and transparent glass to allow light to filter in from the windowed area. Colored grout and yellow drawers and hardware bring bright colors into the space.
In the guest bathroom, a steam room shower portal is finished with marble slabs, while birch plywood clads the dry zone.
The warm-colored vintage teak sideboards and towel racks contrast the cool, dark bathroom walls beautifully.
The bathrooms are visually and texturally divided into ceramic granite wet areas and painted dry areas.
Another bathroom boasts a striking black-and-white patterned tile on the floor and is completed with gold faucets, wooden cabinetry, as well as a contemporary black sink.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Builder Luke Gilligan of Gilligan Development used reclaimed oak planks from a deconstructed barn to create this modern bathroom vanity’s rustic millwork. To achieve the rugged look, he sanded and wire-brushed the wood, then applied a clear stain. The sinks are from Duravit’s Vero line and the cabinet pulls are from Top Knobs.
Master Bathroom Detail
Master Bathroom Detail
Guest Bathroom
The double vanity in the master bath has a concrete trough sink with a wood slab counter.
Sage-colored clay tiles line the shower stall in the master bath.
This trend is made for small homes. "I think this type of floor treatment is most appropriate in areas of transition, [like] entry areas, open baths, or even kitchens," says Zunino. Why? "It's a creative way to delineate space without a hard line." Photo courtesy of Studio M #design #interior #tiletransitioning #floor #bathroom #mydomaine
The toilet was fairly new, so they left it as it.
Penny tile and blond wood lockers with brass hardware bedeck the shower room.
The simple bathroom was fitted with colored glass and black tiles, and accomodates a generous bathtub and shower.
She used cedar planks from Lowe's and stained them to match the vanity and other wood elements in the room. “We sealed the cedar planks with tung oil, and after a year it's held up wonderfully against water seepage,” says Bertolini
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