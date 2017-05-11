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All Photos/bath/counters : wood/counters : marble

Bathroom Wood Counters Marble Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
"Historically, this topmost room would have housed the silk weavers' rooms, but the room is now Zen, one where you might relax into a freestanding tub or sink into a bed of plumped up pillows," says Eayrs.
014.CASA PEX