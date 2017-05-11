Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/counters : stone/walls : mosaic tile

Bathroom Stone Counters Mosaic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Each of the 10 bathrooms exudes unique charm, celebrating the area's traditional architecture.
View of exterior and master bath at Hill Country House by Miró Rivera Architects
The bathroom
Guest Bathroom